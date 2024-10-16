The Electronics Fair and electronicAsia attract more than 60,000 buyers

– The two major electronics fairs concluded today, attracting over 60,000 industry buyers from 136 countries and regions

– 53% of respondents in an on-site survey expect overall sales to increase over the next 12-24 months, while 43% expect sales to remain stable

– Most respondents believe there is a “very promising” or “promising” market potential for wearable electronic products (65%) and robotics technology (59%)

HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, concluded their physical exhibitions today.

The four-day events attracted more than 60,000 industry buyers from 136 countries and regions. The number of buyers from Malaysia, Türkiye, Argentina and the UAE increased from last year. This reflects the exhibitions’ status as important sourcing platforms for the industry.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “The global trend towards smart living is driving demand for innovative products and solutions. The Electronics Fair and electronicAsia serve as efficient platforms for the industry, enabling exhibitors to showcase their electronic products and technology solutions to buyers. We are pleased to see exhibitors and buyers successfully exploring business opportunities at the exhibitions, which are expediting Hong Kong’s development into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre.”

In late October, the HKTDC will host the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and ECO Expo Asia to create more cross-industry business opportunities.

Industry optimistic about India, the Middle East, Latin America

An independent survey agency commissioned by the HKTDC interviewed 1,091 Electronics Fair buyers and exhibitors about growth prospects for the industry. 53% of respondents expect overall sales to increase in the next 12-24 months, while 43% anticipate that they will remain stable. Most respondents believe that the electronics industry has the most growth potential in emerging markets, such as India, the Middle East and Latin America over the next two years, followed by Korea, Mainland China, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

In terms of trends in electronic products, most respondents believe there is a “very promising” or “promising” market potential for wearable electronic products (65%) and robotics technology (59%).

Meanwhile, 56% of respondents believe that the market potential for e-sports products and equipment is high. Most respondents consider these products to have the greatest growth potential in North America and Northern and Western Europe.

Exhibitors attract quality buyers at fairs

This year’s Electronics Fair featured more than 20 zones, gathering the latest electronic products and innovative solutions from global exhibitors in areas such as smart cities, smart mobility, gerontechnology and digital entertainment.

First-time exhibitor and Founder of Zunosaki Limited, Newmen Ho, promoted the company’s hand rehabilitation robot in the Startup Zone, seeking Mainland China and overseas distributors, partners and investors. In the first half of the exhibition, he met potential buyers from Taiwan’s nursing homes and from Korea. Additionally, a buyer from India expressed interest in applying the company’s robotic hand technology across different industries.

Hong Kong’s renowned consumer electronics brand Momax achieved impressive results at the fair. The company’s Founder and CEO John Cheng stated that in the first two days of the Fair, the team met some 60 buyers from the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Momax also formed a long-term partnership with a publicly listed company in Papua New Guinea and is currently discussing an initial order valued at US$50,000.

Additionally, through HKTDC’s Click2Match smart business matching platform, the company connected with another quality buyer from Australia, with the intent to collaborate long-term. Mr Cheng said: “Hong Kong’s exhibitions are world-class, featuring high-quality buyers from a diverse range of countries. This year’s Autumn Electronics Fair saw a significant turnout, and the buyers were very engaged. We will definitely participate again next year.”

Dongguan Maochang Printed Circuit Board Ltd, which develops technological solutions, participated in electronicAsia to stay updated on industry trends and identify potential buyers. The company’s Sales Director, Michael Tsang, said: “Expanding onto the international stage is our primary goal for participating in the exhibition. I am glad that we met with over 200 potential buyers in the first three days to gain a deeper understanding of customer needs.”

Buyer seeks new products to expand market

Vinal Patel, Chief Commercial Officer of UK buyer Brand Collective, has been attending the Electronics Fair for over 20 years. During the first two days of this year’s fair, he secured over US$2 million worth of purchases, including charging cables, power banks and wireless speakers from two exhibitors. He is also considering expanding the range of products he distributes after discovering new offerings at the Fair. Mr Patel said: “The line-up at the exhibition gets better every year, even more impressive than before the pandemic. I will definitely participate in the Electronics Fairs in April and October in the future.”

Turkish buyer and Co-founder of Robotistan Elektronik Tic AS, Yusuf Gündogdu, visited electronicAsia with a purchasing budget of around U$100,000-200,000 for electronic products. He said: “The Electronics Fair is the best opportunity for me to interact face-to-face with exhibitors from around the world. I always find the best prices here. Meeting the founders of start-ups in the Startup Zone excites me. These companies are poised to become some of the best in the future and will drive market development through innovation, which I eagerly look forward to.”

The organisers held 78 events and forums during the exhibitions, inviting industry leaders to share unique insights and the latest industry information. These events included the Symposium on Innovation & Technology, Hong Kong Electronic Forum and Reliability Assurance for Electronic Systems Forum. Other on-site activities catered to start-ups, including investment matching, the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition, Meet the Mentors sessions and Start-up Smart Launch.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can use the Click2Match smart business matching platform to conduct online meetings, in addition to attending the physical fair. Exhibitors and buyers can still explore business opportunities and conduct online negotiations through Click2Match until 23 October.

Photo Download:https://bit.ly/3BVmX2R

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia successfully concluded. The four-day events attracted over 60,000 buyers from 136 countries and regions This year’s Symposium on Innovation & Technology, themed ‘When Two Worlds Collide: The Confluence of Digital Twins & Real-Life Applications’, featured heavyweight guests and attracted numerous industry professionals The Hall of Fame gathered consumer electronic products from renowned brands worldwide. Among them, Asia Kingston (HK) Limited, specialising in brand licensing, presented a gaming chair featuring the NASA logo Local brands, including well-known electronic brand Momax, promoted their products to global buyers The Tech Hall showcased products using a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including 3D printing, Internet of Things, robotics, AR and XR This year’s Electronics Fair introduced a Digital Entertainment Experience Zone, where buyers could try and explore products on-site The concurrent electronicAsia featured multiple zones, exhibiting products, such as electronic components and parts, keyboards and switches, power supply equipment and more The Hong Kong Electronic Forum, co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, was themed “Innovation Unleashed: The Intersection of Microelectronics, AI, and Open-Source Ecosystems”



Websites

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): hkelectronicsfairae/en

electronicAsia: electronicasia/en

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org Snowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

About the HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong ’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com