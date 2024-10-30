The Future of Southeast Asia’s Ceramics and Natural Stone Industry to be Unveiled in Ho Chi Minh City

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct 30, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – ASEAN Ceramics 2024 will return to Vietnam for its 8th edition, happening from 11thto 13th December 2024. Organised by MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe München GmbH and Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), ASEAN Ceramics 2024 is the leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay, and advanced ceramics. The exhibition will be co-locating with a debuting exhibition, ASEAN Stone 2024, which involves the participation of international exhibiting companies and brands of machinery, tools, chemicals and materials of the Stone industry.

Group picture of organisers and associations supporting ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone 2024

Following the success of the previous edition in Hanoi, ASEAN Ceramics is set to receive continued endorsement from the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam and Ceramic Industry Club ASEAN (CICA). The exhibition has garnered robust support from both domestic and international government entities, Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics (ACIMAC), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Building Materials Sub-Council, Vietnam Ceramic Consumer Association (VCCA), Vietnam Association for Building Materials (VABM), Vietnam Institute for Building Materials (VIBM), and Saigon Construction and Building Material Association (SACA), Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA), Southern Construction Materials (VLXD-MN), Bach Khoa University (formerly Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology) and Cambodia Stone Quarries Association.

Additionally, the debut of German Pavilion German Pavilion is backed by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Action (BMWK), Deutsche Keramische Gesellschaft (DKG), and Association of German Trade Fair (AUMA). The Indian Pavilion is supported by the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO). The exhibition will also benefit from the partnership of Vietnam Exhibition and Event Services Co., Ltd (VnEES), with advisory support from Asian Exhibition Services (AES). Proudly sponsored by Esmalglass-Itaca Group as the Gold Sponsor, and ACIMAC and Confindustria Marmomacchine as Silver Sponsors, the event also recognizes Minnovation Group as a Bronze Sponsor.

Keeping in mind of “Sustainability and Diversity through Innovation and Collaboration” as the theme of ASEAN Ceramics this year, the exhibition will be strongly highlighting ceramic companies that spearhead the use of latest innovations and technology to create sustainable production methods. The 3-day conference will engage unique and pressing industry trends and worldclass industry speakers will share their insights on topics such as “From Climate Change to Net Zero Society” and “Staying Resilient in Ceramic Industry”, which will foster indefinite growth and innovative ideas to be formed to elevate the ceramics industry to further heights.

Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia, stated during the press conference, “The ceramics industry is evolving rapidly, driven by advances in automation and sustainability. This exhibition will highlight the latest in ceramic manufacturing equipment, energy-efficient solutions, and much more. We aim to give visitors the chance to see first-hand how these businesses are reshaping the future of ceramics production.”.

Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia

ASEAN Ceramics 2024 will be featuring more international pavilions than ever, with China, Italy, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, and India country pavilions, providing a diverse range of raw materials, machinery and technologies spearheaded by the countries across continents. Ceramic Raw Materials will take center stage with industry giants – Imerys, Mactus Minerals, Sibelco Group, Kaolin EAD, Amberger Kaolinwerke, WA Kaolin, CCS, PURESIL, CrownSinoGroup, MMA Bentonite, and Zircon Industry Association , along with machineries and technologies from Officine Smac, Certech, Tecnoferrari Group, ECT-Kema, NETZSCH, Bruker, Castimo, INMATEC, LK Lab Srl, Eirich, Keramischer Ofenbau and Vitreus to name a few, with biggest local distributors TQT and VITIS Vietnam. The exhibition also provides exclusive three pre-event factory tour on ceramic slabs, sanitaryware, and tiles and trade visitors can look forward to Buyer-Seller meetings, pre-arranged Hosted Buyers Program, Manufacturers’ Gallery and many more functions catered to optimise their business opportunities over the next significant three days.

The ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone Press Conference held in Hanoi, Vietnam

Alongside the 8th edition of ASEAN Ceramics, ASEAN Stone will be introduced for its first edition, co-locating with ASEAN Ceramics. ASEAN Stone is Southeast Asia’s Only International Exhibition for the Natural Stone Industry. The exhibition offers buyers, specifiers, and influencers the opportunity to source products, gain design inspiration, and expand their businesses with the latest innovations in equipment, tools, and technology. Both local stone quarries and international natural stone brands, such as Bao Lai Stone, Fortune Stones, and The Square Stone will be featured. The premier event is supported by Confindustria Marmomacchine of Italy, CCPIT Building Sub-Council of China and FIEO of India. Connect with influential players in the stone industry to forge essential business partnerships and expand your reach in the region. Don’t miss the ASEAN Stone Conference, where you can gain insights into the latest industry trends, giving your company a competitive advantage. The co-location of the two exhibitions will feature a joint Opening Ceremony on the first day, uniting industry leaders from Ceramics and Stone for a revolutionizing event.

ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone 2024 are set to be pivotal events in the ceramics and stone industry respectively, propelling innovation, collaboration, and growth. The opportunity to visit the only co-located exhibition for the ceramics and stone industry in the region is here. Stay updated on the latest news, exhibitor profiles, and conference schedules by visiting the official ASEAN Ceramics 2024 website at www.aseanceramics.com.

Left: Mr. Tống Văn Nga, Chairman of Vietnam Association of Building Materials (VABM)

Right: Mr. Lê Trung Thành, Head of the Building Materials Department of the Ministry of Construction,Vietnam

About MMI Asia Pte Ltd

Established in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe München GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia’s portfolio of events include editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich – transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.

About Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA)

Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD – BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of ASEAN Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in ASEAN and in the world.

