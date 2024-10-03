The Guiding Matrix Announces Acquisition of Simplicity Life Coaching Ltd, Expanding Its Portfolio of Legacy Coaching Brands

Cork, Ireland–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2024) – The Guiding Matrix, a holding company dedicated to supporting and expanding legacy brands in the coaching industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Simplicity Life Coaching Ltd, the parent company of The Coaching Tools Company. This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal step in The Guiding Matrix’s mission to build a platform of industry-leading coaching brands, empowering coaches not just as coaches but also as thriving CEOs of their businesses.

Logo The Guiding Matrix

Founded in 2005, Simplicity Life Coaching Ltd has been a driving force behind The Coaching Tools Company, which was launched in 2009. Since then, The Coaching Tools Company has established itself as a global leader in providing coaching tools, forms, and exercises that help coaches effectively serve their clients. With over 40,000 weekly newsletter subscribers, 17 million pageviews, and a customer base spanning 239 countries, it is a trusted and invaluable resource in the coaching industry.

A Strategic Move to Preserve Legacy and Empower Coaches as CEOs

“The acquisition of Simplicity Life Coaching Ltd and its flagship brand, The Coaching Tools Company, aligns perfectly with our core mission: to protect the legacy of influential brands in the coaching industry while empowering coaches to succeed as both CEOs and coaches of their businesses,” said Dr Steve Jeffs, Co-Founder of The Guiding Matrix. “By supporting these established businesses, we continue their legacy as founders transition to new ventures, ensuring these critical resources remain accessible to coaches everywhere.”

The Guiding Matrix is dedicated to helping coaches build successful, scalable businesses. It recognizes that while coaches are passionate about serving their clients, many struggle with the complexities of running a business. By acquiring legacy brands like The Coaching Tools Company, The Guiding Matrix extends its commitment to providing not only high-quality tools but also the business systems and support coaches need to thrive. This acquisition strengthens its mission to enable coaches to focus on their core purpose while confidently managing their businesses.

Fostering Innovation and Tradition in Coaching

This acquisition reaffirms The Guiding Matrix’s role as a steward of both innovation and tradition in the coaching space. By preserving the legacy of established brands like The Coaching Tools Company, The Guiding Matrix ensures that vital resources that have shaped the coaching profession continue to evolve and impact new generations of coaches. It fortifies the company’s vision to help coaches grow as confident business leaders, equipped with the tools and systems to build enduring, successful enterprises.

Expanding Reach and Creating Synergies

As part of its growth strategy, The Guiding Matrix is actively seeking to acquire additional legacy brands that align with its mission to support the global coaching community.

“Our goal is not only to protect and nurture the legacy of brands like The Coaching Tools Company but also to expand their reach and impact,” added Erwin de Grave, Co-Founder of The Guiding Matrix. “We are committed to providing the insights, innovations, and business acumen coaches need to not only serve their clients effectively but also to grow as visionary leaders in their businesses. By integrating our expertise in business, leadership, and coaching, we aim to elevate the resources available to coaches worldwide, empowering them to thrive as both coaches and CEOs.”

Through this acquisition, The Guiding Matrix underscores its commitment to investing in the future of the coaching profession. By continuing to build a portfolio of respected, legacy brands, it provides coaches with the tools, systems, and support they need to navigate an ever-evolving industry confidently.

For more information about The Guiding Matrix and its acquisition strategy, visit here.

Logo The Coaching Tools Company

About The Guiding Matrix

The Guiding Matrix is a holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing legacy brands within the coaching industry. The Guiding Matrix ensures that coaching professionals have access to high-quality tools and resources that empower them to excel as both coaches and CEOs, ultimately elevating their impact on clients worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225510