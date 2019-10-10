Thnks Honored as 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes leading B2B companies with proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thnks , the first on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors, today announced it has been named a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award winner. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Thnks is featured alongside other renowned business leaders, including Slack, Intuit QuickBooks, Oracle NetSuite, Virtru, and HubSpot, among many others.

“Gratitude is powerful—it not only strengthens relationships but also drives measurable business outcomes,” said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. “Incorporating gratitude into the business world has the potential to transform how companies scale and grow. Our clients understand this, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to helping our partners deepen connections and redefine how businesses build trust and achieve success.”

Thnks offers an easy-to-use digital platform, available and relevant to both enterprises and SMBs, focused on supporting and growing business relationships through gratitude. With Thnks, users can send personalized gestures of appreciation to colleagues, clients, or partners to strengthen business relationships that drive loyalty and revenue. Small acts of gratitude will always have an outsized business impact.

This year’s list recognizes Thnks in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) category among other leading companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity. Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. The B2B partners in CRM enhance the sales enablement process by supporting entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

To view the complete list, go to: Power Partner Awards 2024: Inc.’s Directory of B2B Excellence

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

ABOUT THNKS

Established in 2016, Thnks believes making people feel appreciated – not just part of a transaction – is a business-building strategy. Utilized by over 10,000 teams and 120 Fortune 500 companies, Thnks is an on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors that converts small acts of gratitude into lasting business relationships that drive loyalty and revenue. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics and compliance/budget adherence to empower customers with a more economical, intentional, and authentic way to make people feel appreciated. To date, millions of Thnks have been sent – proving small acts of gratitude generate outsized business impact.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.