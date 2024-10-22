TransNusa Signs Agreement with Three Renowned Medical Centres in Malaysia

JAKARTA, Oct 23, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Realising yet another milestone, TransNusa has signed agreements with Sunway Medical Centre and Asia OneHealthCare with the aim to provide its passengers with additional healthcare options and thus, expanding its operations into the Medical Tourism Industry.

TransNusa recently inked agreements with three medical centres allowing its passengers to enjoy additional privileges in the medical centres. The medical centres are Sunway Medical Centre, Subang Jaya Medical Centre and Ara Damansara Medical Centre. Subang Jaya Medical Centre and Ara Damansara Medical Centre are owned by Asia OneHealthCare.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said, “We feel privileged to be able to expand our service offerings to include healthcare. Our Passengers will be eligible to purchase specialised and customised healthcare packages at three renowned medical centres in Malaysia.

“TransNusa’ passengers can now enjoy two Signature Elite Health Screening Package, which is valued at RM1500 (USD348) at RM750 (Estimated USD174) at Sunway Medical Centre. The package price is being offered at a 50 per cent discount for TransNusa’ passenger. In addition to the discount, passengers will be able to enjoy free seat upgrades.

“In order to be eligible for the above package, our passengers will need to showcase their boarding passes when registering for the package at Sunway Medical Centre,” explained Datuk Francis.

“Passengers who fly TransNusa will also be able to enjoy a 20 per cent discount for all medical check-up at Subang Jaya Medical Centre and Ara Damansara Medical Centre,” Datuk Francis continued, adding that passengers will also be able to enjoy free airport transfer from the Subang Airport to the Subang Jaya Medical Centre and Ara Damansara Medical Centre.

LEADING TRANSNUSA TO GREATER HEIGHTS… Datuk Bernard Francis, Chief Executive Officer, TransNusa

All three medical centres are close to Subang Airport, with Ara Damansara Medical Centre being the closest. The medical centre is only 7.9km from the Subang Airport, which is also known as the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport. Meanwhile, Sunway Medical Centre is 14 km from the airport and Subang Jaya Medical Centre is 13km from the airport.

TransNusa will be operating one daily scheduled flight from Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Subang Airport. The flight, 8B 699, will depart Jakarta at 04.10pm and arrive at the Subang Airport at 07.00pm while TransNusa flight, 8B 698, will depart Subang Airport at 07.30pm and arrive in Jakarta at 08.30pm. TransNusa will be utilizing its A320 narrow-body airliner, which has 174 seats, to cater for the two-hour scheduled flight. TransNusa ticket for this route is competitively priced from RM240 (Estimated USD54).

TransNusa, which had to close it business operation in September 2020 due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, started operations again after injection of new shareholders and management team led by Malaysian-born aviation industry veteran, Datuk Bernard Francis, in October 2022.

Within 6 months, under the leadership of Datuk Francis, the airline introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and celebrated its first-year anniversary for this route on April 14, 2024.

Since the change in management team, TransNusa has been contributing and changing the aviation landscape in Indonesia. It has been making headlines in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided its passengers with more pricing and route options to China. In addition, the airline also became the first airline outside China to utilise the COMAC ARJ21-700.

About TransNusa

TransNusa Airline is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered.

TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launched its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. The airline, which became the first outside of China to utilise Comac, received its first ARJ21 on 22nd December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The airline currently flies to Yogyakarta and Bali. On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model.

Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline’s customer service centre at +6221 631 0888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa’s General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd on +65 8660 2719, while for the Malaysian market passengers can contact MKM Ticketing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd on +6037 831 2581.

