Trilogy Announces Amendment of Life Offering Document

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2024) – Trilogy AI Corp. (formerly, Ambari Brands Inc.) (CSE: TRAI) (OTCQB: TRAIF) (FSE: Y920) (the “Company“) announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated October 17, 2024 (the “A&R Offering Document“) in connection with its previously announced private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario previously announced by the Company in a news release on October 3, 2024 (the “LIFE Offering“).

Pursuant to the A&R Offering Document, the LIFE Offering shall be a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,333,333 units of the Company (“Units“), at a price of C$0.09 per Unit, for aggregate proceeds of approximately C$300,000. The closing of the LIFE Offering (“Closing“) shall be subject to the LIFE Offering having been fully subscribed for.

The A&R Offering Document related to the LIFE Offering can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors of the Units should read the A&R Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the A&R Offering Document. The LIFE Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 18, 2024, or such other date that is within 45 days from October 3, 2024, as the Company may agree (the “Closing Date“). The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the LIFE Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Trilogy AI Corp.

Trilogy AI Corp. is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI beauty technology “Scarlett”.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “believe”, “project”, “aim”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the terms and conditions of the LIFE Offering, the Closing of the LIFE Offering, the Closing Date of the LIFE Offering, the use of proceeds of the LIFE Offering, the receipt of CSE approval in respect of the LIFE Offering, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

