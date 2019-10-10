Trilogy Announces LIFE Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2024) – Trilogy AI Corp. (CSE: TRAI) (OTCQB: TRAIF) (FSE: Y920) (formerly, Ambari Brands Inc.) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3,333,333 units of the Company (“Units“) at a price of C$0.09 per Unit (the “Offering Price“), for aggregate proceeds of up to C$300,000 (the “LIFE Offering“).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share“) at an exercise price of C$0.15 for 24 months following the completion of the LIFE Offering.

The Units to be issued under the LIFE Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “LIFE Exemption“) under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106- Prospectus Exemptions, in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Units offered will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the “Offering Document“) related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Prospective investors of the Units should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the Offering Document. The LIFE Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 15, 2024, or such other date that is within 45 days from October 03, 2024, as the Company may agree (the “Closing Date“). The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the LIFE Offering, and sale of the Additional Units, have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Trilogy AI Corp.

Trilogy AI Corp. is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI beauty technology “Scarlett”.

