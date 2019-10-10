Turnium Technology Group Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2024) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (“Turnium” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM“) held on Friday, October 4, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

AGM Results

A total of 88,237,684 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 53.82% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The six nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated August 26, 2024 (the “Circular“), which was mailed to Turnium shareholders of record as of August 23, 2024, were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The new board members are: Ralph Garcea, Doug Childress, Johan Arnet, Jim Lovie, Erin Campbell and Craig Pentland.

In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2023, and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the AGM, namely:

Appointing Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Approving the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company (the “Omnibus Plan“).

The Circular is available under Turnium’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, recently acquired Claratti, a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform based in Perth, Australia. This strategic acquisition strengthens both companies’ positions in the market. Turnium, known for its competitive secure SD-WAN platform, and Claratti, with its A.I. driven Marketing & Sales Engine powering an end-to-end TaaS platform that provides everything from the physical device through to comprehensive cybersecurity services. Backed by 24×7 worldwide coverage with a 3-minute response, Claratti’s offering was built from the ground up as an OEM white-labelled solution, unlocking massive new revenue opportunities for our partners. This alignment in sales, technical, and back-office functions creates powerful synergies between the two companies.

Turnium’s solutions are sold through a global channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the “Caution on Forward-Looking Information” section and “Risk Factors” section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

