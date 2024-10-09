Turnium Technology Group to Present at The 2024 Cantech Letter Conference in Toronto

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2024) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48), a provider of secure, cost effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global connectivity for businesses, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.

Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium, and Ralph Garcea, Chairman of Turnium, will both be attending the conference to discuss the next phase of Turnium’s growth following its recent acquisition of Claratti, which effectively doubled the size of the company, enabling Turnium to expand its global reach and offer new bundled Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions to a broader audience and across new geographies.

Mr. Childress will be delivering an investor presentation, and both Mr. Childress and Mr. Garcea will be participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Turnium Presentation Time: 11:30–12:00 PM in Track 2

The 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference provides up and coming technology companies with the opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and to participate in 1-on-1 meetings with investors and capital markets professionals.

For more information, visit the website https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, recently acquired Claratti, a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform based in Perth, Australia. This strategic acquisition strengthens both companies’ positions in the market. Turnium, known for its competitive secure SD-WAN platform, and Claratti, with its A.I. driven Marketing & Sales Engine powering an end-to-end TaaS platform that provides everything from the physical device through to comprehensive cybersecurity services. Backed by 24×7 worldwide coverage with a 3-minute response, Claratti’s offering was built from the ground up as an OEM white-labelled solution, unlocking massive new revenue opportunities for our partners. This alignment in sales, technical, and back-office functions creates powerful synergies between the two companies.

Turnium’s solutions are sold through a global channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

