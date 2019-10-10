UiPath Integrates Anthropic Claude Language Models to Deliver Next Generation AI Assistant and Solutions

UiPath embeds Anthropic’s Claude LLMs to fuel UiPath Autopilot for everyone, Clipboard AI, and a new GenAI healthcare solution to offer customers improved productivity, cost savings, and decision-making capabilities

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced the integration of Anthropic’s large language model (LLM), Claude 3.5 Sonnet, to deliver new AI features in three key products, including UiPath Autopilot for everyone, Clipboard AI, and a new medical record summarization solution. Businesses will be able to achieve greater accuracy with UiPath’s platform and Claude’s advanced trusted and responsible AI capabilities.

UiPath Autopilot for everyone

Autopilot for everyone, now available to UiPath customers, is an AI companion that streamlines daily work tasks. It combines the power of Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, UiPath Document Understanding, and UiPath Context Grounding to:

provide instant, accurate answers to business questions by accessing trusted enterprise knowledge for a diverse set of use cases and can drive actions across various systems through UiPath automations

enable users to discover, run, and combine existing company automations to complete complex tasks

automates digital paper by extracting information from digital documents and using Clipboard AI technology to paste within enterprise applications

empower users to create new automations using API and UI automation, to update line of business systems, and to automate more work under human supervision

Customers are using Autopilot for everyone to improve employee self-service, ground responses in domain and business-specific knowledge, and automate repetitive work. Current implementations span various business processes. For example, healthcare services and disaster relief organizations use the solution to onboard blood donors, and at various organizations, Autopilot for everyone is used by sales teams to guide client outreach and for employee self-servicing on HR tasks.

“AI is fundamentally changing and improving how businesses work, and how professionals make decisions. It’s not just about saving time on mundane tasks – it’s about freeing people up to do more meaningful work,” said Mike Krieger, Chief Product Officer at Anthropic. “Claude will deliver even greater customer value by streamlining daily tasks with Autopilot, automating data entry with Clipboard AI, and improving medical record analysis in healthcare – enabling faster, more accurate, and more intelligent automation across diverse business processes.”

“Our collaboration with Anthropic emphasizes our commitment to help our customers leverage best-in-class LLMs and specialized AI within the UiPath Platform to tackle complex automations – ensuring accurate and trusted results every step of the way,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “By incorporating Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet in the UiPath Platform, our users can deliver real business results with our most innovative experiences like Autopilot and Clipboard AI.”

New GenAI Healthcare Solution

UiPath is also launching a new industry solution to help healthcare organizations revolutionize medical record summarization and empower them to take full advantage of the combined power of GenAI and enterprise automation. Developed in partnership with top clinical staff, this solution integrates Anthropic Claude with UiPath Document Understanding to create a more efficient and accurate way to analyze medical documents.

Key features and benefits:

will deliver HIPAA-compliant extraction and summarization of multi-page and multi-modal charts

provides clinician-level summaries organized in easy-to-understand segments with traceable citations

applies proprietary RAG methodology for processing unstructured medical record data, projected to deliver 70% faster chart processing from intake to summary

reduces administrative tasks for both clinical and non-clinical professionals

The new solution provides quick access to accurate information from voluminous medical records, streamlining critical processes such as Utilization Management, Appeals, Referrals and Order Intake, and Clinical Trial Eligibility checks.

UiPath Clipboard AI

UiPath Clipboard AI relieves people from time-intensive, manual tasks of copying information from one place to another. It transforms repetitive data entry into a swift, intelligent process, allowing users to prioritize tasks that will deliver greater value. Clipboard AI introduces a universal extraction fueled by Claude that quickly and accurately processes data from trusted sources, removing the need for manual copy-paste operations.

Clipboard AI excels in:

Automating extraction of information from diverse document types Eliminating manual copy-paste tasks, boosting accuracy and efficiency Seamlessly transferring data between applications, including complex spreadsheets

Businesses that leverage Clipboard AI can enhance productivity, improve customer and employee satisfaction, and improve operational efficiency. For example, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions is processing thousands of inventory documents from suppliers with Clipboard AI, which extracts data from semi-structured comments and transfers it into an ERP app. By automating this previously manual process, employees are saving hundreds of hours per week.

Clipboard AI was also recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

