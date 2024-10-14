UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UXLINK , the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, has unveiled its strategic roadmap to expand its user base to 1 billion through a series of high-impact initiatives. This ambitious plan includes integrating its Social Growth Layer infrastructure with major communication platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Line, KakaoTalk, and WeChat, making Web3 socialization more accessible and inclusive.

“Our goal is to create a unified social experience across all major platforms while leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology,” said Sean, Founder at UXLINK. “By bridging the gap between traditional social networks and the decentralized world, UXLINK is poised to become the first choice for Web3 socialization and user engagement.”

Key Milestones in the Roadmap

Phase One: Integrate with core social platforms to establish a seamless Web3 social graph. Phase Two: Deploy applications on Line and KakaoTalk to achieve high-quality user growth and expand the platform’s footprint in Asia. Phase Three: Implement modular Web3 socialization upgrades, enabling a one-stop account system and social service ecosystem.

UXLINK’s roadmap is focused on creating a scalable, secure, and user-centric social platform that will support a diverse range of applications and services.

For more details on UXLINK’s roadmap, visit www.uxlink.io .

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.

Contact Details:

UXLINK: https://www.uxlink.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UXLINKofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/uxlinkofficial , https://t.me/uxlinkofficial2

CMC: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/uxlink/

Contact Information:

UXLINK

admin@uxlink.io

Media Contact:

Rachita Chettri

MediaX Agency

contact@mediax.agency

Disclaimer: This content is provided by “UXLINK”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.