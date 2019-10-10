VAP Group Set to Host Second Edition of Global AI Show in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2024) – Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group is pleased to announce the second edition of the Global AI Show, taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai. The event will be held under the official support of the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10219/226252_69b1ed8ce4f6db6d_001full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10219/226252_69b1ed8ce4f6db6d_001full.jpg

With its theme of ‘AI 2057: Accelerating Intelligent Futures’, the Global AI Show is set to host C-suite executives, ministry officials and leaders from the world’s top companies who will explore the cutting edge technological developments across the UAE and the globe.

The Cyber Security Council is the strategic partner of the two-day event organized by VAP Group and powered by a leading media network Times of AI. It will be led by a multidisciplinary advisory board – the Global AI Advisory Board – composed of industry experts such as H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council, UAE Government; Jamie Metzl, Healthcare Futurist, Geopolitical Expert and Author of Hacking Darwin, among others, who will regularly meet to discuss key industry developments through the year as well as be the committee steering conversations that happen live on stage.

“The Global AI Show is more than just a one-time event. With over 100 C-suite speakers and a community of over 110,000 people, it will bring the whole AI ecosystem under one roof,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VAP Group.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10219/226252_69b1ed8ce4f6db6d_002full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10219/226252_69b1ed8ce4f6db6d_002full.jpg

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council, UAE Government; Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Al Mutawa, Chief AI Officer, Dubai Civil Defence H.Q.; Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO – AI, Dubai Economy and Tourism; Georges De Moura, Group CISO & Vice President, EDGE; Dr. Dirk Jungnickel, SVP Enterprise & Analytics & Intelligence, Emirates Group and many more will be present to lead discussions around the application and future of AI in various industries.

While the world is gearing towards an AI-driven future, where technological evolution has unveiled a transformed tomorrow full of possibilities, significant risks, concerns and questions continue to persist. How effective are the emerging strategies for governing AI? How is AI already making groundbreaking progress that may alter the course of humanity? Where do the major opportunities lie between the potential benefits and fear surrounding these monumental changes?

“The Global AI Show is committed to steer these crucial conversations, unravel answers, navigate groundbreaking developments and explore strategies that balance the transformative potential of AI in a multitude of sectors including healthcare, cybersecurity, governance, fintech, data and analytics,” said Vishal Parmar.

Tickets can be secured by visiting https://www.globalaishow.com/tickets/ to be part of the experience.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development, and events and media management. Led by CEO Vishal Parmar, VAP Group continues to drive innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global conferences. Their flagship events, the Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, showcase the brightest minds in these transformative fields. Known for its creativity and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group remains at the forefront of blockchain and AI consultancy.

