Verizon continues Hurricane Helene relief efforts with grants totaling $325,000

Funding will aid communities hardest hit by Hurricane Helene

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In light of Hurricane Helene and the massive devastation it left behind, Verizon is reinforcing its commitment to the communities it serves by donating a total of $325,000 directly to local organizations working in the impacted areas. As so many work to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, this funding is intended to support local relief efforts, not just for the coming days, but in the weeks and months ahead.

“We stand with unwavering support for those affected by Hurricane Helene, and we want you to know that Verizon is here for you,” said Atlantic South Market President, Leigh Anne Lanier. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to get you the resources you need. It’s our hope that this funding brings meaningful support during such a tragic time and helps ease the path toward recovery.”

Verizon contributions include:

Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President and CEO of United Way North Carolina: “We are immensely grateful to Verizon for their generous donation of $100,000 to support hurricane relief efforts through UW Helps NC Fund. This partnership enables us to address the urgent needs of our communities affected by Hurricane Helene, providing essential resources such as food, shelter, and basic needs. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in helping those who have been displaced and are struggling to rebuild their lives.”

Georgia Mjartan, Central Carolina Community Foundation President and CEO: “It is incredible to see how, in times of crisis, our community responds with overwhelming generosity, from first responders to neighbors helping neighbors. By giving to the One SC Fund, we can all support the local nonprofits doing the front-line work of recovery from Hurricane Helene.”

Thomas Mantz, President & CEO at Feeding Tampa Bay: “As Tampa Bay navigates the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Feeding Tampa Bay will continue to assess and respond to the needs of those who have lost so much. We cannot do this important work alone. Thank you, Verizon, for stepping in alongside us by generously donating $25,000 that will directly help those impacted by the storm.”

Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida: “Volunteer Florida is deeply grateful to Verizon for their generous support and donation to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to Hurricane Helene. With the collaboration of our valued business partners, their commitment will help provide critical services and resources to those affected, ensuring that communities have the support they need to rebuild and recover.”

Amy Breitmann, President & CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank: “We are incredibly grateful to Verizon for their generous support in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Their quick action and generosity are making a real difference, helping us deliver food and water to families who need it most during this difficult time.”

Supporting Verizon Customers

Verizon has also previously announced plans to support customers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene, by waiving postpaid domestic call/text/data usage. Florida and Georgia customer usage will be waived from Sept. 26 – Oct. 5. For North and South Carolina, the dates are Sept. 28 – Oct. 5. This will bring relief to the thousands of customers who are relying on their mobile devices now more than ever, during this especially challenging time.

Verizon is committed to keeping our customers and public safety partners connected. Our crews will work until connectivity is fully restored to all, but there is still a tremendous amount of work ahead of us. Network restoration work continues, as many of the cables that connect cell sites to the rest of the network have been damaged or are without power. Crews are working to restore those connections to cell sites as quickly as possible. We have aggressively deployed temporary mobile assets to restore connectivity across the region to aid recovery efforts and emergency operations, and will continue to do so. In addition, massive refueling operations are underway to ensure those sites without commercial power remain in service for Verizon customers and first responders.

Visit Verizon’s Online Emergency Resource Center, verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center , for further details on Verizon’s emergency response capabilities.

