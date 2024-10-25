Verofax and Jawraa Partner to Revolutionize Customer Experience with Holobox AI Agent

DUBAI, UAE, Oct 25, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Verofax, a leading provider of cutting-edge customer service solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawraa, a renowned telecom and digital services company in Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership aims to elevate customer experiences by introducing Verofax’s advanced Holobox AI agent and in-app AI agent solutions, tailored to meet the needs of government institutions and large enterprises.

The collaboration between Verofax and Jawraa is set to redefine customer service in the digital era by enabling seamless, AI-powered interactions that bridge the gap between physical and virtual engagement. The Holobox AI agent provides immersive, holographic support for in-person interactions, while the in-app AI agent delivers intelligent, personalized assistance within mobile applications. Both solutions are designed to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and optimize service delivery across industries.

Strength of the Partnership

Jawraa brings a wealth of expertise to the partnership, leveraging its extensive relationships with telecom giants and enterprises in Saudi and across the Middle East. The company’s robust portfolio of digital solutions and telecom services positions it as a key player in driving digital transformation for governments and large-scale enterprises. Known for fostering innovative technology partnerships, Jawraa has consistently demonstrated its capacity to scale and implement sophisticated solutions that meet the dynamic demands of modern businesses.

Verofax, with its innovative AI-powered solutions, aims to transform customer experiences through augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Recently, the company secured $3 million in bridge funding, reaffirming its commitment to deploying AI and AR experiences that enhance user engagement across various sectors, including tourism and sports. Verofax’s partnership with Jawraa marks a significant milestone in its growth trajectory as it continues to pioneer advanced customer service technologies.

Enhancing Customer Experience through AI Innovation

Dr Sulaiman Al-Turki CEO of Jawra said: “The introduction of Holobox and in-app AI agents will provide customers with a new level of convenience and interactivity. These AI-driven tools are designed to handle complex inquiries, provide real-time support, and personalize customer journeys, resulting in faster resolution times and improved satisfaction levels. The solutions will be particularly beneficial for sectors that rely on high-touch customer interactions, such as government services, telecom, and large-scale enterprises”

Mr. Wassim Merheby CEO/ Cofounder of Verofax, commented, “Our partnership with Jawraa guarantees elevated customer service for public companies and enterprises to promote sales and awareness on clients’ services. By partnering with Jawraa and showcasing the service on Saudi Export Development authority during Gitex 2024 in Dubai, we received a huge interest from prospects seeking next-generation customer experiences for enterprises and governments alike.”

About Jawraa

Since 2005, Jawraa has been a driving force in digital transformation, empowering businesses and governments with innovative solutions.

As a leading digital services and telecom company, Jawraa partners with global tech giants like SAP and Microsoft to deliver cutting-edge services in cloud computing, AI, and more. Trusted by top enterprises and Saudi ministries, Jawraa plays a pivotal role in shaping the digital future of the Middle East

About Verofax

Verofax is a technology innovator specializing in AI and AR solutions that elevate customer experiences and streamline business operations. By integrating cutting-edge AI tools, Verofax enables enterprises to provide personalized, efficient, and immersive customer interactions. Verofax continues to drive growth and innovation, having recently secured $3 million in funding to expand its AI and AR capabilities across various sectors. Verofax is a portfolio company of Sanabil PIF, KAUST, Plug & Play, 500 startup, Hub71 and other leading VCs globally offering its services to Fortune 100 companies across 50 markets.

Learn more at https://www.jawraa.com/ and https://verofax.com/ or contact info@verofax.com.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com