Vyasa Yoga SG Marks Silver Jubilee with International Wellness Conference

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Vyasa Yoga SG, Singapore’s leading yoga institute, proudly celebrated its Silver Jubilee this month, marking 25 years of transforming lives through yoga and holistic health practices. Founded with S-VYASA, Vyasa Yoga SG has empowered thousands through its scientific, research-based yoga training and therapy programs, building a community of 3,000 certified yoga instructors and 500 yogi health therapists.

The Silver Jubilee celebrations were inaugurated by esteemed guests, including Deputy High Commissioner of India Pooja Tillu, Neil Parekh, Chairman of Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Dr. H R Nagendra Guruji, Padma Shri awardee and renowned yoga guru, and Dr. Manjunath NK, Vice-President of the Asian Yoga Therapy Association, alongside Vyasa Yoga SG Founder, Manoj Thakur.

To commemorate the milestone, Vyasa Yoga SG hosted the **International Conference on “Comprehensive Wellness Strategy” from October 19th to 20th, 2024 at the Galaxy Ballroom, CSC Tessensohn Club. The conference brought together 50 experts from 11 countries to explore integrating ancient yoga wisdom with modern science to enhance well-being. In her keynote address, Deputy High Commissioner Pooja Tillu emphasized the global relevance of yoga, stating: “Continue embracing yoga practice as a guiding light that will bring us together as a global family.”

Manoj Thakur, Founder of Vyasa Yoga SG, reflected on the institute’s journey, “It has been a remarkable 25-year journey. Our success reflects the spirit of well-being we have cultivated in Singapore and beyond. We look forward to guiding people towards healthier, happier lives for many more years to come.”

The event featured live yoga demonstrations and a special recognition ceremony to honor the institute’s significant contributions to health and wellness in Singapore.

Vyasa Yoga SG is planning a series of events throughout the year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

About Vyasa Yoga SG

Established to promote a healthy lifestyle through a scientific approach to yoga, Vyasa Yoga SG offers a variety of accredited programs for all ages and levels. With a mission to foster a culture of well-being, the institute continues to be at the forefront of holistic health in Singapore. For more information, visit https://vyasasingapore.com/.

