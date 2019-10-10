Ynvisible Expands Distribution Network in Europe and North America through Strategic Distribution Agreement with Crystal Display Systems

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a leading provider of printed e-paper display products, is pleased to announce that it signed a new distribution agreement with Crystal Display Systems Ltd. (“CDS”), a leading technology provider in the United Kingdom, European and North American markets. Through this partnership, Ynvisible expands its distribution network in Europe and North America, making its thin, low-power, cost-effective e-paper display products available to an increasingly higher volume of customers.

The non-exclusive distribution agreement with CDS aims to strengthen Ynvisible’s sales and marketing capabilities, and expand the Company’s international presence, making it easier to connect with and sell to new customers interested in implementing or developing e-paper based solutions.





Managing Director of CDS, Chris Bartram (left), and CEO of Ynvisible, Ramin Heydarpour (right).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/225743_47236d0ae46b39e9_001full.jpg

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ynvisible, a leader in ultra-low power e-paper display technology. This collaboration allows us to promote, design in and distribute Ynvisible’s innovative and bespoke display products, which perfectly align with our commitment to cutting-edge solutions. Our team is incredibly proud to work alongside Ynvisible to bring this unique technology to market, offering unparalleled value and functionality to our customers,” said Chris Bartram, Managing Director of CDS.

CDS’s unique range of audio-visual screens, industrial displays, touch screens, digital signage, and other interactive touchscreen products and monitors, have been specified on numerous projects globally for some of the world’s leading brands. CDS combines the latest industrial and retail displays and technology, as well as engineering and manufacturing capabilities, to optimize and deliver integrated solutions to its customers.

“We are very much looking forward to working alongside CDS, a partner that aligns with our ambitious vision of shaping the future of digital communication and bringing eco-friendly, cost-effective e-paper displays to industries such as logistics, retail and medical diagnostics, enabling greater efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability,” said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible.

Ynvisible aims to become a trusted partner for customers interested in adopting a sustainable, thin, flexible, low power and cost-effective approach to digital displays. The partnership between CDS and Ynvisible signals a bright future for display technology. By combining CDS’s extensive industry expertise with Ynvisible’s e-paper innovation, this collaboration promises to deliver ground-breaking, sustainable solutions to a global audience. The agreement with CDS creates a second strategic distribution partnership for Ynvisible in North America. This new alliance complements Ynvisible’s existing partnership with Display Logic USA, further enhancing the Company’s presence and distribution network in this important market. Ynvisible is ready to supply, through Display Logic USA and CDS, North American customers in a wide range of industries, including retail, medical and pharma, supply chain and logistics, industrial, and more.

About CDS

Crystal Display Systems is a leading industrial LCD and display technology specialist with over 30 years of experience. From ruggedized displays, touchscreens, interface boards and custom cabling to value-add products and services, such as standard and customized monitors, optical bonding, sunlight readable upgrades and custom overlays. CDS’s products and services are used all over the world in a wide range of applications and market segments. Having offices in both the U.K. and the United States, CDS is a true one stop shop for all display-related requirements. More information is available at: https://crystal-display.com/.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225743