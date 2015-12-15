LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), a frontrunner in artificial intelligence innovation, today announced its strategic focus on acquiring and incubating established AI companies to accelerate its footprint in the growing AI ecosystem. With massive institutional investments from companies like BlackRock, Amazon, and other industry titans, AI Unlimited Group is positioned to capture market share in AI-driven financial services, travel, investment management, and beyond.

Major Institutional Investments in AI

The artificial intelligence market has seen unprecedented investment activity in 2024, with BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, reportedly committing up to $30 billion to AI-driven companies. This includes investments in financial services solutions leveraging state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) and machine learning technologies that are reshaping traditional business processes. BlackRock’s investment strategy reflects a larger trend of institutional adoption, as firms recognize the transformative potential of AI across sectors.

Amazon has also intensified its AI strategy, deploying substantial resources to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience using AI. These investments mirror the growing demand for AI solutions that can harness existing data and systems to create new efficiencies and expand service offerings.

AI Unlimited Group’s Strategic Vision and Competitive Edge

Recognizing the immense opportunities in AI, AI Unlimited Group has structured a robust acquisition and growth strategy focused on acquiring established AI teams and products. By leveraging its position as an AI incubator, AIUG aims to drive significant advancements within its portfolio, which includes specialized solutions for fintech, travel, and investment management.

CEO Commentary

“With the recent influx of capital and strategic initiatives by firms like BlackRock and Amazon, AI Unlimited Group is ideally positioned to leverage this AI momentum,” said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group. “Our focus on strategic acquisitions of high-performing AI companies allows us to accelerate our vision of creating a cohesive AI-powered ecosystem. By aligning with these industry trends, we are building an infrastructure that is capable of transforming how AI is deployed across multiple sectors.”

AI Unlimited Group’s Differentiated Approach to AI

Drawing from the incubator model seen in successful tech companies, AIUG is positioned as a long-term AI innovator and market disruptor by fostering growth within its subsidiaries through targeted AI applications:

Advanced Machine Learning & LLMs : AI Unlimited integrates machine learning and large language models into its financial services and consumer products. By using these state-of-the-art AI models, AIUG’s platforms deliver real-time data-driven insights and personalization.

: AI Unlimited integrates machine learning and large language models into its financial services and consumer products. By using these state-of-the-art AI models, AIUG’s platforms deliver real-time data-driven insights and personalization. Intelligent Financial Services : Nest Egg and Lever App bring AI into wealth management and student loan repayment. These platforms use AI to analyze individual financial profiles and provide personalized investment recommendations and repayment options, ensuring users receive guidance that aligns with their unique financial goals.

: Nest Egg and Lever App bring AI into wealth management and student loan repayment. These platforms use AI to analyze individual financial profiles and provide personalized investment recommendations and repayment options, ensuring users receive guidance that aligns with their unique financial goals. Predictive Analytics for Debt Management : Resolve leverages predictive analytics to streamline receivables, ensuring that companies improve cash flow and optimize collections by anticipating customer behavior.

: Resolve leverages predictive analytics to streamline receivables, ensuring that companies improve cash flow and optimize collections by anticipating customer behavior. Automated Travel Solutions: Travl App’s digital wallet and travel planning features are AI-powered, helping users save, plan, and book trips more efficiently. Personalized insights from AI recommend optimal destinations, travel dates, and budgeting options.

Financial Services Market Opportunity

The global AI financial services market is projected to reach $49 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.6%. Key areas of growth include wealth management, debt collection, consumer lending, and trading—sectors where AIUG’s technologies are poised to bring value. This market is seeing rapid growth driven by the demand for AI-driven tools that offer personalized, data-backed insights to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

With the acquisition of top AI assets and new leadership hires like Ike Pyun, SVP of Travl App, AI Unlimited Group is set for significant expansion.

AIUG’s Bright Future and Invitation for Partnership

As AI continues to reshape industries globally, AI Unlimited Group is positioned to be a leader in the AI technology space, focusing on applications that improve user experiences and streamline operations. With strong backing, proven products, and a clear vision, AI Unlimited Group invites investors and strategic partners to join in building the future of AI-driven solutions.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is an AI technology incubator focused on transforming industries with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions. Leveraging a diverse portfolio that spans financial management, travel, investment, and debt recovery, AIUG is committed to delivering AI-powered experiences that empower businesses and individuals alike. For more information, visit aiunlimitedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

