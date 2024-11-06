Aiera to Sponsor and Speak at Substantive Research’s Unbundling Uncovered Conference in London on November 6, 2024

Chairman and COO, Gavin Skinner to speak on integrating data and research across financial workflows.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – November 6, 2024) – Aiera, a leading provider of AI-powered event streaming and analytics for institutional finance, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Substantive Research’s upcoming Unbundling Uncovered Conference in London on November 6, 2024.

The Unbundling Uncovered Conference will gather top professionals to address the evolving regulatory and technological landscape shaping research and data in financial markets. Aiera is proud to support and participate in this event, demonstrating its commitment to industry advancement and collaboration.

During the event, Gavin Skinner (Aiera’s Chairman and COO) will participate as a featured panelist on the session titled “The Integration of Data and Research – Budgeting, Sourcing, and Procuring Across a Wide Range of Inputs” – taking place at 1:50pm (GMT).

Speaking about the upcoming panel, Skinner commented: “Navigating the complexities of budgeting and sourcing while incorporating a wider variety of research inputs is crucial to creating streamlined, cost-effective workflows across the sector. This panel offers a unique opportunity to discuss and refine how our industry can make more informed, data-driven decisions.”

Joining Gavin Skinner on the panel are a host of industry experts and thought leaders:



About Aiera:

Aiera delivers a comprehensive AI-powered streaming and insights platform covering over 13,000 equities and 45,000+ annual events, including corporate earnings calls, government and central bank announcements, and investor conferences. Since its founding in 2017, Aiera has redefined access to and analysis of market-critical information through advanced natural language processing, automatic speech recognition, and proprietary AI models. Trusted by top global asset managers, Aiera’s platform provides accurate, actionable insights tailored for institutional finance, available through an intuitive interface, robust APIs, and customizable components. Learn more at aiera.com.

