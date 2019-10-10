Aiera Welcomes Gavin Skinner as Chairman and Chief Operating Officer to Lead AI-Driven Innovation in Financial Services

Advances company commitment to cutting-edge, responsible Generative AI solutions at a time of growing industry need.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2024) – Aiera, a leading provider of AI-powered event streaming and analytics for institutional finance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Skinner as Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.

With a distinguished 35-year career on Wall Street, Skinner brings a wealth of expertise to Aiera. He began as a research analyst at Deutsche Bank and most recently served as Global COO for Research at Citi. His extensive background spans finance & business management, talent management, risk & compliance, content creation & distribution, and operations & technology. Skinner has also served as a Board Director at TheMarkets.com, VisibleAlpha, and OpenExchange.

In his new role at Aiera, Skinner will drive the advancement of the firm’s innovative AI infrastructure. He will leverage Aiera’s industry-leading event streaming and AI-augmented analytics to accelerate language model development and champion responsible Generative AI solutions, designed specifically for the financial services sector.

“Aiera has already set the standard for high-performance, AI-driven insights, and I am excited to build on this foundation,” said Gavin Skinner. “I look forward to advancing our commitment to cutting-edge, responsible Generative AI solutions that provide critical insights to financial institutions, corporations, content creators & aggregators, consultancies, and media outlets.”

About Aiera:

Aiera delivers a comprehensive AI-powered streaming and insights platform covering over 13,000 equities and 45,000+ annual events, including corporate earnings calls, government and central bank announcements, and investor conferences. Since its founding in 2017, Aiera has redefined access to and analysis of market-critical information through advanced natural language processing, automatic speech recognition, and proprietary AI models. Trusted by top global asset managers, Aiera’s platform provides accurate, actionable insights tailored for institutional finance, available through an intuitive interface, robust APIs, and customizable components. Learn more at aiera.com.

