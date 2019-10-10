Artificial Intelligence Risk Inc. Named as Waters Technology’s “Best buy-side AI platform or tool (compliance)” for the AIR- GPT Gen AI Platform

Waters Technology Recognizes Generative-AI Platform Focused on Compliance and Cybersecurity

Greenwich, Connecticut–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2024) – Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. (AI Risk, Inc.), the leader in Gen AI compliance and cybersecurity software, today announced its recognition as the best buy-side AI platform or tool (compliance) by WaterTechnology’s 2024 Buy-Side Technology Awards. This acknowledgement, awarded as AI Risk, Inc. is growing rapidly in terms of both clients and staff, underscores the company’s rapid and exceptional impact on the financial industry.

Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by WatersTechnology as 2024’s best buy-side AI platform for Compliance,” said Alec Crawford, Founder and CEO of AI Risk, Inc. “This recognition adds to our #1 ranking for cybersecurity in Gen AI earlier this year. AI compliance and cybersecurity are critical for using Gen AI safely, not just in finance, but across all organizations.”

This win underscores the firm’s commitment to providing leading AI security and compliance technology for firms in the financial space and other regulated industries. Founded in response to the burgeoning adoption of AI without proper safeguards, AI Risk, Inc. continues to pioneer a new era of responsible AI usage. The AIR-GPT platform seeks to empower companies to manage AI effectively, mitigate risks, and ensure regulatory compliance across all their own and third-party AI models.

“As AI technology continues to evolve, AI Risk will continue to provide solutions for those wishing to harness the efficiencies of AI safely and compliantly through a variety of avenues,” said Crawford. “Far from any sort of finish line, this recognition from Waters Technology marks the start of our journey and our continued commitment to delivering best-in-class and highly innovative AI solutions to our clients from small RIAs to the largest financial institutions.”

About WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the aim of these awards is to recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their areas of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology underpinned by a panel of WatersTechnology’s five most senior and experienced journalists.

About Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc.

We make AI safe for financial companies and more by making secure, private AI easy — installation in 14 minutes on a company’s private cloud. We provide a software platform for governance, risk, compliance and cybersecurity that these regulated companies need before they can use AI safely, security, and in compliance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228682