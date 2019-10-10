AvePoint Launches AI Lab in Singapore to Drive Industry-Focused Innovation

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), AvePoint continues its investment in AI research and development

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data management and data governance, today announced the launch of its AI Lab, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), to advance AI-driven research and innovation in the cutting-edge domains of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The AI Lab is set to address global industry challenges by fostering new research and embedding AI across the AvePoint Confidence Platform.

The AI Lab will serve as a central hub for high-impact research in AI, focusing on spurring industry-relevant R&D while having a global reach. Researchers, drawn from both local and international talent pools, will have the opportunity to work with AvePoint’s global teams on use cases from different countries, ensuring an international exchange of knowledge and insights.

The lab will hire over 25 AI researchers and program specialists in the next three years to support these initiatives, driving AI innovation not only in Singapore but also across the globe. It will enable local PhD-qualified researchers to work with top foreign researchers via a global rotational program to AvePoint’s HQ. Additionally, the lab will provide collaboration with a network of universities, and with AvePoint’s global product teams.

“We are excited to launch the AvePoint AI Lab, which will be instrumental in advancing AI-driven research and addressing industry needs,” said Wei Chen, Head of R&D, AvePoint. “With this lab, we aim to develop impactful solutions that benefit industries globally while enhancing our SaaS products.”

Global Focus on AI Innovation

With its international exchange element, the AvePoint AI Lab will develop AI-driven solutions for key sectors including:

Education : AI technologies will be harnessed to transform learning and assessments, offering personalized, AI-driven academic advisors tailored to students’ levels of study.

: AI technologies will be harnessed to transform learning and assessments, offering personalized, AI-driven academic advisors tailored to students’ levels of study. FinTech: AI will streamline banking processes through advanced data aggregation and fraud detection, as well as automating Know Your Customer (KYC) services for improved financial product recommendations.

The AI Lab will also develop solutions that cut across various sectors, such as enhancing collaboration and knowledge management through AI, and creating innovative recommendation systems for career development and lifelong learning, applicable to a global audience.

Philbert Gomez, Executive Director & Head, Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) said, “EDB is committed to fostering AI innovation that addresses real-world industry challenges. We are pleased to support AvePoint’s AI Lab in Singapore, which will not only advance cutting-edge AI research but also translate these innovations into practical solutions for global markets. This initiative aligns with our goal of positioning Singapore as a hub for AI talent and innovation, creating high-value job opportunities and driving the development of AI applications that can enhance productivity and competitiveness across various sectors worldwide.”

Commercialization and Global Business Impact

The AI Lab’s primary goal is to commercialize its research into AvePoint’s SaaS products, creating new business opportunities while enhancing existing product offerings to address evolving global market needs.

“As we explore new areas of AI applications, our focus remains on translating these breakthroughs into practical applications for our customers worldwide,” added Wei Chen. “This lab enables us to collaborate on a global scale, ensuring that the innovations we develop here in Singapore can impact industries around the world.”

