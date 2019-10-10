BrandPilot AI Inc. Provides Corporate Updates Highlighting New Client Acquisitions, Strategic Partnerships, DTC Eligibility, and Upcoming Investor Webinar

Momentum Builds for BrandPilot AI with Diverse Client Wins and

Expanded Access for U.S. and Global Investors

Company to host investor webinar on November 28, 2024

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2024) – BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BPAI” or the “Company”), a leading ad tech AI platform, is pleased to announce significant corporate developments following its initial listing in July. These achievements underscore BPAI’s momentum in expanding its client base, enhancing investor accessibility, and progressing towards strategic initiatives and product improvements to accelerate growth.

New Client Acquisitions Across Diverse Sectors

Since its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, BPAI has successfully onboarded six new clients onto its influencer platform, Spectrum IQ, marking substantial growth across a variety of industries and showcasing BPAI’s ability to attract high-value partnerships from well-established enterprises in regulated industries. The newly signed agreements cover multiple sectors, including mining, financial services, banking, ecommerce, medical devices, and technology. Among these clients is a $2 billion Californian banking institution, a Canadian medical device company looking to BPAI to strengthen its market entry in the US, and a technology company looking to increase traction for app downloads. In particular, the growing client roster shows BPAI’s strength in strictly regulated sectors, such as finance and healthcare.

Brandon Mina, BPAI’s CEO, commented, “This strong commercial momentum is a reflection of the measurable ROI our platform delivers. For instance, we did an analysis for one of our capital markets clients, who are running an ongoing influencer program with us that delivered an ROI in excess of 2,400%”.

Advancement in Product Offering

Following the launch of AdAi, Google Search Ad Optimization Technology, as announced on October 9, 2024, the Company is announcing a Free Google Search Ad Audit service that will allow brands to safely audit their existing Google Search campaigns for competition on their keywords and forecast the potential reclaimed budget BPAI’s AdAi could deliver to brands.

John Beresford, BPAI’s Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “The audit serves to provide clients with an indication of what we can do. We follow this up with a month long free trial to validate our claims on recovery and reduce adoption hurdles. We are advancing discussions with a rapidly growing pipeline of companies where we have identified the potential to recover a significant portion of their SEM budget. This is a true win-win strategy, made more effective as the cost for our services is subsidized by the funds recovered, and all the while having the potential to improve the ROI on these SEM activities significantly.”

Update on DTC Eligibility

BPAI is in the final stages of receiving DTC eligibility for its U.S. listing (OTCQB: BPAIF), a process initiated on September 30, 2024. Achieving DTC eligibility will enhance the accessibility and liquidity of BPAI’s shares, allowing both retail and institutional investors in the U.S. market to participate more easily in BPAI’s growth.

Investor Webinar Announcement

To provide shareholders and potential investors with a comprehensive overview of the Company’s progress, plans and vision, BPAI will host an investor webinar on November 28, 2024 at 12:00PM EST. The event will be led by CEO Brandon Mina and CRO John Beresford, who will discuss recent developments, BPAI’s strategic direction, and provide a live demonstration of the Company’s platform and capabilities. This webinar will offer investors with a unique opportunity to engage directly with BPAI’s leadership and gain insight into the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Investor Relations Agreements

BPAI is also pleased to announce that it has entered into investor relations and marketing services agreements with each of Dr. Reuter Investor Relations (“RIR”) and Blossom Social (“Blossom”).

RIR may be contacted at: Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37, Tower 185, 60327 Frankfurt; Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu; Phone: +49-69-1532-5857.

Blossom may be contacted at: 1103-2388 Madison Ave Burnaby, BC, V5C 0K8 Canada; Email: maxwell@blossomsocial.ca

Pursuant to the terms of the investor relations and public relations agreement with RIR (the “RIR Agreement”), BPAI will pay a fixed monthly fee of £4,500 (approximately $6,762 CAD) (the “Monthly Fee”). RIR is entirely arm’s length to BPAI, and its services will be provided through various mediums as determined between RIR and BPAI from time to time, including, amongst other things, editorial and campaign articles, social media campaigns, and journalist targeting. The services provided by RIR are to commence as of November 8, 2024, and continue for an initial term of three-months (resulting in an aggregate Monthly Fee of £13,500, approximately $20,284 CAD). Following this initial term, BPAI will engage RIR on a month-to-month as needed basis. RIR will target the European market by engaging with investors through various digital marketing and social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor awareness and widespread dissemination of BPAI’s news.

“We are excited to kick off our global investor relations campaign in Germany with the support of Dr. Reuter Investor Relations,” said CEO Brandon Mina. “Our expansion into the European market is a key strategic move to connect with new investor communities and showcase BPAI’s growth and innovation on a global scale. By partnering with established investor relations firms, we’re enhancing our visibility and reaching investors in markets that are crucial to our long-term strategy. This international approach, alongside BPAI’s commitment to transparency and engagement, underscores its commitment to broadening investor access and deepening market awareness.”

Pursuant to the terms of BPAI’s media contract with Blossom (the “Blossom Agreement”), BPAI will pay a fee of $10,000 (plus taxes) in exchange for use of marketing services on the Blossom platform. Like RIR, Blossom is entirely arm’s-length to BPAI. The services provided by Blossom are to commence as of November 8, 2024, and continue on a month-to-month basis until leads have been fulfilled. Blossom’s marketing services include the preparation and hosting of learn and earn lessons and connecting BPAI with a minimum of 1,000 customer leads (including names and email addresses). BPAI will at all times review and control the content released on the Blossom platform.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BPAI is an adtech platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize brand engagement and performance for enterprise clients in regulated markets. The Company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, enables marketers to harness the power of micro-influencers and unlock sky-high ROI across digital campaigns. The Company provides software solutions to brands and agencies that are looking to enhance their search engine marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the possibility of BPAI’s growth following new client acquisitions, the possibility of finalizing new strategic partnerships, receiving DTC eligibility, the benefits of hosting an investor webinar, the stated objectives of the RIR Agreement and the Blossom Agreement, BPAI’s strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally, the possibility of BPAI’s growth following new client acquisitions and finalizing new strategic partnerships, the possibility of increased liquidity and accessibility to of BPAI’s shares following DTC eligibility, the benefits of hosting an investor webinar, the stated objectives of the RIR Agreement and the Blossom Agreement, , and the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229283