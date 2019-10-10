Bronx NYC Medical Malpractice Law Firm ASK4SAM Expands Focus on Construction & Job Site Accidents, Slip & Fall Injury Cases

Garden City, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2024) – Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM), a prominent Bronx-based medical malpractice law firm, is expanding its focus to include battling cases of construction and job site accidents, as well as slip and fall injuries. The firm is committed to pursuing legal action for those injured on construction sites or due to unsafe conditions in both public and private spaces. Recognizing that these cases often involve severe injuries, ASK4SAM seeks justice for individuals affected by negligence and hazardous working environments.

Bronx NYC medical malpractice attorneys at ASK4SAM are committed to securing justice for victims of construction and job site accidents, along with slip and fall injury cases.

Construction accidents remain a leading cause of workplace injuries in New York City, with workers facing hazards such as falls, collapsing scaffolds, and dangerous equipment. Slip and fall injuries in public spaces also account for a significant number of personal injury claims. In both instances, property owners, contractors, and other responsible parties may have failed to meet their legal duty to maintain safe conditions. The legal team at Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. is well-versed in navigating the complexities of such cases, pursuing fair compensation for victims dealing with medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.

The construction industry in New York City is a complex and dynamic sector, involving a wide range of construction professionals, including project managers, construction workers, and design professionals. Each plays a crucial role in ensuring that construction projects are completed efficiently and safely.

As part of this expansion, ASK4SAM has added specialized attorneys with extensive experience in personal injury claims related to construction and workplace accidents. The firm has also established a dedicated construction accident division to handle cases involving scaffolding accidents, equipment malfunctions, and unsafe working conditions.

The firm has also introduced a new 24/7 emergency response team for construction accident cases, ensuring immediate legal representation and evidence preservation. This expansion includes the addition of a personal injury attorney specifically dedicated to handling complex construction site accidents and premises liability cases.

To support this expansion, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. has established partnerships with construction safety experts and accident reconstruction specialists. These collaborations strengthen the firm’s ability to build compelling cases for clients injured in construction- related incidents.

The firm’s expansion into accidents in the construction industry includes comprehensive support services for injured workers, including assistance with workers’ compensation claims, third-party liability cases, and negotiations with insurance companies.

Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. serves clients throughout the Bronx, with their expanded construction accident and premises liability practice now operating from their main office. The firm offers free initial consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring access to quality legal representation for all injury victims.

About Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. | Brooklyn

Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, P.C., known as ASK4SAM, is a distinguished personal injury law firm based in New York City. With a steadfast commitment to client advocacy and justice, ASK4SAM specializes in a wide array of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, and pedestrian accidents. The firm serves clients across all NYC boroughs, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan, providing expert legal guidance and dedicated representation. Renowned for their comprehensive approach and successful track record, the attorneys at ASK4SAM are dedicated to securing maximum compensation and ensuring the rights of their clients are upheld. For more information, visit ASK4SAM.net or call 877-ASK4SAM.

