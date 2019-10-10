Cayosoft Launches Unprecedented Channel Program with Guaranteed Financial Benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cayosoft Inc. , the leader in Microsoft management and security, today announced the launch of its new channel program, the Cayosoft ADvantage Partner Program.

As part of Cayosoft’s partner-first strategy, the program is designed to deliver guaranteed financial rewards and profitability that surpasses industry standards by more than threefold. In stark contrast to standard partner models, Cayosoft guarantees profit no matter the selling price. The new program underscores Cayosoft’s deep commitment to its channel partners by ensuring reliable and significantly higher financial returns, allowing them to confidently grow their business while driving the adoption of Cayosoft’s cutting-edge solutions.

“Cayosoft has continued to deliver innovative technology, but their new partner program is game-changing as well. Cayosoft clearly gets it – they understand what delivering value and differentiation means. Rarely have we seen this level of commitment to helping partners advance their business value with customers. This program is awesome – and it shows they understand how to truly partner,” said Alan West, President and CEO at XMS Solutions, Inc. “We believe our partnership with Cayosoft will bring immense value to both XMS Solutions and our customers.”

Other key partner benefits available as part of the Cayosoft ADvantage Program include incumbency protection and enablement to help partners deliver advisory and technical services.

Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is a core identity management system used by more than 95% of large organizations worldwide. Cayosoft offers a single, unified platform for management, monitoring, and recovery that supports all on-premises and cloud Microsoft environments, including Active Directory, Entra ID, hybrid AD, Office 365, Intune, Teams and Sharepoint. The company recently secured a patent for the industry’s only solution to instantly restore an AD forest.

“The Cayosoft ADvantage Partner Program goes far beyond the standard vendor program,” said Larry Kraft, SVP of Global Partnerships at Cayosoft. “Our team’s combined 40+ years of channel experience means we know what matters to partners. We have seen almost every program construct and learned what makes a successful partnership to accelerate mutual growth.”

Learn more about the Cayosoft ADvantage Partner Program at https://www.cayosoft.com/about/partners/ .

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and follow Cayosoft on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Doug De Orchis

cayosoft@scratchmm.com

Scratch Marketing + Media for Cayosoft