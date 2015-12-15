Cloudera’s Advanced AI Solutions Accelerate Global Humanitarian Aid for Mercy Corps

Partnering with Tech To The Rescue, Cloudera is improving decision-making and resource deployment for the global nonprofit

Mercy Corps will join Cloudera at AWS re:Invent for a live demo at booth 1376 on December 3, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, today announced it has partnered with Mercy Corps , a leading global organization working with communities in over 40 countries affected by crisis, disaster, poverty and climate change to address urgent needs and develop long-term solutions for lasting change. Formed through the company’s participation in Tech To The Rescue’s AI for Changemakers program, the collaboration leverages Cloudera’s new AI Inference solution with NVIDIA AI on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable Mercy Corps to advance the precision and effectiveness of its aid distribution technology.

In regions like the Middle East and Africa, agricultural crises can quickly become humanitarian disasters, threatening millions of lives. Despite this urgency, humanitarian organizations often struggle to access timely, accurate data to anticipate and respond effectively to these crises and minimize their impact. To help close this gap, Cloudera partnered with Mercy Corps to develop the AI-driven Methods Matcher tool.

Methods Matcher, an AI-powered solution, can summarize, reference, and recommend research, best practices, and data-driven crisis responses for global humanitarian aid experts. It equips Mercy Corps’ field teams with examples of relevant AI projects successfully executed in other regions, giving them insight into analyses for program design, implementation, and decision-making. This tool, built from end-to-end by Cloudera Professional Services, reduces research time and boosts response efficiency when humanitarian teams — and communities — need it most. Running on AWS with full-stack NVIDIA AI accelerated computing, this cloud-based application offers Mercy Corps teams access to an AI assistant that queries a curated repository of critical information, including research papers, past projects, and best practices to improve decision-making and resource deployment.

The assistant leverages Cloudera’s newly released AI Inference service, powered by the NVIDIA AI accelerated computing platform — including NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform — to speed GenAI application development up to 36x. This enables Mercy Corps to scale its AI solutions rapidly, reducing operational overhead and making faster, data-driven decisions under pressure, all supported by cloud infrastructure that ensures scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness.

“The power of AI is limitless and our work with Mercy Corps and Tech To The Rescue’s AI for Changemakers program is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s possible when we leverage AI to solve challenges,” said Manasi Vartak, Chief AI Architect at Cloudera. “It’s about more than just using technology for social impact – it’s about helping organizations build the skills and capacity to leverage AI for real-world impact and create lasting change.”

“Our partnership with Cloudera has enabled us to deploy an AI solution with unprecedented precision and speed, enabling us to meet our organizational commitments to delivering life-saving aid using innovative, evidence-based methods,” said Alicia Morrison, Director of Data Science, Mercy Corps. “Cloudera’s commitment to supporting our team with the power of AI will help us to respond to crises faster and make critical, data-driven decisions when it matters most.”

Mercy Corps will participate in a panel at AWS re:Invent on December 2, 2024, discussing how AI solutions, like Method Matcher, can impact the deployment of humanitarian aid. They will also join Cloudera for a live demo at booth 1376 on December 3, 2024, at 3 p.m. PT.

To learn more about Cloudera’s collaboration with AWS, Tech To The Rescue and Mercy Corps, register and connect with the team at AWS re:Invent here .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is a global team of nearly 6,000 humanitarians working to create a world where everyone can prosper. In more than 40 countries affected by crisis, disaster, poverty and climate change we work alongside communities, local governments, forward-thinking corporations and social entrepreneurs to meet urgent needs and develop long-term solutions to make lasting change possible. Mercy Corps has a total operating budget of over $623M and in 2023 reached over 30 million people.

About Tech To The Rescue Foundation

Tech To The Rescue is a global movement of 2000+ tech companies willing to engage pro-bono in impact tech projects for ambitious nonprofits. Our flagship program AI for Changemakers , supported by AWS and Google.org, is a 3-year acceleration program for Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovators and 110 leading nonprofit organizations, to collaborate and build pro-bono AI solutions that help to solve the world’s most pressing problems, from climate and disaster management, to education, health and job opportunity. Join the movement today!

