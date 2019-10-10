CMC Electronics, a Leading Avionics Manufacturer, to Invest $5 million to Establish New Office and R&D Facility in Fairfax County

Fairfax County, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 1, 2024) – Earlier today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that CMC Electronics, a leading global avionics manufacturer headquartered in Montreal, Canada, will invest $5 million to establish a new office and research and development facility in Reston, Virginia. The new facility will create 89 new jobs over the coming years and is expected to expand employment opportunities as operations increase over time.

“We are excited to be opening our third office in Reston, Virginia. This expansion marks an important milestone for CMC Electronics, positioning us closer to one of the world’s largest defense markets and enhances our ability to serve our customers across the United States. This new office will enable us to attract top-tier talent, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to our customers. By expanding our presence, we are reinforcing our commitment to growth and continuing to provide cutting-edge avionics solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industries. We are thrilled to be joining the vibrant Reston community and are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings-for our team, our partners, and our customers. We look forward to continuing our mission of pushing the boundaries of avionics excellence,” stated Pierre Rossignol, President of CMC Electronics.

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced avionics, display solutions and high-performance optoelectronics for military and commercial aviation markets.

“CMC Electronics’ decision to invest $5 million and establish its new facilities in Fairfax County underscores Virginia’s position as a leader in aerospace innovation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This creation of new high-tech jobs demonstrates the strength of our Commonwealth’s talent pipeline and our commitment to fostering cutting-edge industries. Virginia’s pro-business climate and strategic location continue to attract global companies like CMC Electronics, further solidifying our role in shaping the future of aviation technology.”

Supported by an experienced engineering team, CMC Electronics offers fully integrated civil and defense capabilities with comprehensive certification support. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has a presence in Sugar Grove, Illinois. CMC Electronics will locate its new operations in the Reston area of Fairfax County.

“I am thrilled that CMC Electronics has chosen Reston as the location for their U.S. expansion and continued global growth,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “CMC Electronics choosing Fairfax County is yet another testament to how business-friendly policies, a robust talent pipeline that supports innovation, and our unmatched quality of life is a winning combination for maintaining our status as the premiere destination for starting, locating and growing your business.”

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company is eligible for benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“We are honored to welcome CMC Electronics to Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of FCEDA. “Their U.S. expansion is taking place at the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor which offers national and global connectivity to key industry partners, and strategic access to customers and decision makers. It will be our privilege to continue to support the CMC Electronics team on their future growth.”

###

