Colle AI Developer KaJ Labs to Invest $100M into Bitcoin

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – November 1, 2024) – KaJ Labs, the developer behind the multichain AI-NFT platform Colle AI (COLLE), has announced plans to invest up to $100 million in Bitcoin over the next ten years. This long-term strategic investment reflects KaJ Labs’ commitment to diversifying its portfolio and supporting decentralized digital assets as the future of global finance.

Seamless innovation with AI-powered tools and multichain NFT technology

The gradual investment strategy will allocate funds incrementally over the decade. With Bitcoin gaining increased institutional adoption, KaJ Labs aims to position itself strategically within the evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency landscape, aligning with its core mission of promoting decentralized innovation.

As the developer of Colle AI, KaJ Labs has consistently pushed boundaries in AI and blockchain integration. This Bitcoin investment aligns with the broader vision of leveraging decentralized assets for sustainable innovation across its projects. Colle AI will continue to deliver advanced AI-powered NFT tools and multichain features to its users, reflecting the spirit of decentralization and creative empowerment.

This move underscores KaJ Labs’ confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and a key driver of the future financial ecosystem. Through this initiative, the company aims to inspire further trust in blockchain-based assets while contributing to the broader adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi).

About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. The organization is committed to developing innovative solutions that foster sustainability and decentralized frameworks in technology and beyond.

About Colle AI
Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Media Contact:
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

