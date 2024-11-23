DesignRush Names the Leading Digital Marketing Agencies in November 2024

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2024) – 80% of ad spending in the US is channeled into digital advertising. This trend reinforces the growing importance of digital marketing expertise in leveraging ad investments.

According to Statista, digital ads now dominate the advertising industry, capturing about eight out of every ten dollars spent on this channel in the US. Such dominance is fueled by the effectiveness of digital marketing in reaching and engaging targeted audiences across various platforms, such as social media, search engines, and mobile apps.

Recognizing the critical need for expert online strategies, DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, has identified the top digital marketing agencies equipped to maximize these opportunities. These firms excel in deploying innovative and effective campaigns that boost ROI and enhance brand visibility in a competitive digital landscape.

The top digital marketing agencies in November are:

  1. Stampa Finanziaria – stampafinanziaria.com
  2. Growthbuk – growthbuk.com
  3. Kural Design – kuraldesign.com
  4. Digital Marketing Alive – digitalmarketingalive.com
  5. DFC Studio – dfc-studio.com
  6. Baltic Digital Marketing – balticdigitalmarketing.co.uk
  7. Jamhour Media – jamhourmedia.com
  8. Axcess Web – axcessweb.co.uk
  9. Sensters – sensters.com
  10. Scrum Digital Pvt Ltd – scrumdigital.com
  11. Brand-Y – agenziabrandy.com
  12. Eagle Technologies – eagletechnologies.in
  13. Wiin Social Ltd – wiin.co
  14. Niaoli – niaoli.co
  15. 59 Pound Social – 59poundsocial.co.uk
  16. Behavioral Health Partners – behavioralhealth.partners
  17. Digitrio Pte Ltd – digitrio.com.sg
  18. Prime Marketing Experts – primemarketingexperts.com
  19. Brillianed P Ltd – brillianed.co
  20. edot Digital LLC – edotdigital.com
  21. Incline Marketing Group – inclinemarketing.com
  22. Olive Group – olive.group
  23. Three Sixtys – threesixtys.com
  24. A4 Design & Digital Marketing – a4designanddigitalmarketing.com
  25. Spiderweb Media LLC – spiderwebmediallc.com
  26. Coral – coralcollectivela.com
  27. CRKLR – crklr.com
  28. Burg Media Co – burgmedia.co
  29. Masthead Media Company – mastheadmedia.com
  30. GlueBug – gluebug.com
Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio – all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

