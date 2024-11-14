Disney Dream Reimagined! New Little Mermaid Wedding Ring Collection

SINGAPORE, Nov 14, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – ALUXE, Singapore’s top choice for Disney-inspired wedding jewellery, proudly introduces two new designs in its best-selling Little Mermaid Series. Beloved for blending Disney’s iconic stories with elegant, modern craftsmanship, Wave of Passion and Eternal Waves rings capture the magic of romance with stylish yet enduring designs. Celebrated for their charm and sophistication, these latest creations offer couples a timeless way to mark their love story.

This new collection captures the romance of the ocean with wave-inspired designs symbolising endless devotion. Sleek lines and shimmering diamonds evoke a steadfast love, while unique beadwork adds an elegant texture, reflecting moments of eternal affection — an exquisite choice for couples.

Wave of Passion Engagement Ring (RSDL007)

Wave of Passion

Hold our lives together with the deep courage of love.

Inspired by the timeless rhythm of the ocean, this collection represents the enduring bond of love. The flowing curves and clean lines symbolise the perfect harmony between passion and stability. Each piece is a testament to our dedication to creating timeless jewellery that celebrates your unique love story.

Wave of Passion Engagement Ring (RSDL004)

This engagement ring features a drop-shaped setting that highlights the centre diamond, symbolising a treasure from the ocean. The band with teardrop accents and small diamonds reflects the eternal shine of love.

Wave of Passion Engagement Ring (RSDL007)

This engagement ring showcases a centre diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds, amplifying its brilliance and symbolising boundless love. The teardrop-shaped band with beaded edges evokes the steady ripples of the ocean, reflecting enduring devotion.

Wave of Passion Women’s Wedding Ring (RGDL004)

This wedding band features a wave-inspired curve, symbolising eternal love. The beaded design mirrors soft waves, representing a love that endures. Perfect for stacking with an engagement ring, it enhances the brilliance and elegance of your commitment.

Wave of Passion Men’s Wedding Ring (RBDL004)

This men’s wedding band features a sleek, straight band symbolising stability. A central diamond with square beading adds depth, while the subtle sparkle reflects enduring love and timeless commitment.

Eternal Waves

A Love as Deep as the Sea

The Eternal Waves rings, inspired by sparkling waves, feature diamonds, beaded details, and sleek lines. This design symbolizes the steadfast and radiant love between two hearts, reflecting the ocean’s strength and the enduring beauty of true love.

Eternal Waves Engagement Ring (RSDL005)

This engagement ring features a starfish-inspired setting that magnifies the centre diamond’s brilliance. The band, with its flowing curves and diamond accents, reflects the ocean’s waves, symbolising eternal love and unwavering commitment.

Eternal Waves Women’s Wedding Ring (RGDL005)

This women’s ring boasts a smooth, polished surface with delicate beaded edges. Inspired by infinity, it symbolises boundless love. A beaded halo beneath the central diamond enhances its brilliance, reflecting everlasting commitment and radiant love.

Eternal Waves Men’s Wedding Ring (RBDL005)

This men’s wedding band features minimalist engraved lines that complement the women’s ring, symbolising infinite love. Its smooth, polished surface mirrors the ocean’s vastness and stability, evoking quiet strength and enduring commitment.

The Little Mermaid Jewellery Collection

ALUXE also presents a stunning range of jewellery from the Disney collection, featuring earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Designed to capture the essence of the story with elements like mermaid tails, seashells, and ocean waves, these pieces are perfect for both gifting and personal wear.

ALUXE is excited to introduce exclusive Disney-themed ring boxes to accompany its Disney Wedding Ring Collection. These beautifully crafted boxes—featuring character designs, a charming shell shape, and an elegant floral style—are sure to capture the hearts of both Disney fans and newcomers. Available only with the purchase of a matching ring from the collection, these ring boxes are the perfect keepsake to add a touch of Disney magic to your special moment. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of this enchanting collection!

Set to be a standout for 2024, the Little Mermaid Collection is now available worldwide. Celebrate your love with ALUXE and let your love story shine through every exquisite detail.

From now until 30th November, enjoy the following exclusive offers:

Book an appointment and visit us for a chance to win a $1500 Love Gift.

Receive a complimentary jewellery box with every purchase from Disney collection.

40% off on IGI Lab-grown diamonds.

Platinum Wedding Bands Up to 25% OFF.

Spend & Win! Over $10,000 in prizes for all.

Starting 14th November, ALUXE expands its offerings with a range of 999 pure gold jewellery, ideal for wedding essentials like the Si Dian Jin set, or as exquisite gift options. To celebrate the launch, the first five customers purchasing a gold set will receive an exclusive ceremonial gift package. Enjoy limited-time offers of $5 off per gram and 15% off workmanship fees. Visit ALUXE to explore this new collection, where tradition meets elegance.

Visit any ALUXE store or our official website to book your exclusive experience and immerse yourself in this enchanting celebration of love.

www.aluxe.com/sg-en/

For Media Queries, Please Contact:

Julia Lachica: +65 87487912 // julia@swstrategies.org

Chua Sheng Rui: +65 91372102 // shengrui@swstrategies.org

About ALUXE

ALUXE is the first jewellery brand in Taiwan, embodying the perfect combination of happiness and jewellery. Starting as an online retailer, ALUXE’s high-quality products and competitive prices gradually garnered more attention, which led to the opening of its first physical store in 2008 to offer even better products and services to customers around the world. ALUXE is currently present in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with Singapore’s flagship store located at ION Orchard and two other doors at the heartland areas.

For more information, visit https://www.aluxe.com/sg-en/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/aluxe.sg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aluxe_sg/

ALUXE LOCATIONS

ION Orchard

2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #B2-63, Singapore 238801 Tel: +65 6015 0798

Opening Hours: 10:00 – 21:30

JEM

50 Jurong Gateway Road, JEM #01-55, Singapore 608549

Tel: +65 6992 2589

Opening Hours: 11:00 – 21:30

Tampines 1

10 Tampines Central 1, Tampines 1 #01-27 & 28, Singapore 529536

Tel: +65 6022 1715

Opening Hours: 11:00 – 21:30

