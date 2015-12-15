Exterro Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Exterro is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro, the developer of the most comprehensive software platform for managing data risks, today announced its Amazon Web Services-based SaaS software systems have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that Exterro’s SaaS offerings are focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

“In today’s environment, it’s imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats,” said Anthony Diaz, Chief Information Security Officer at Exterro. “We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST e1 Certification.”

“The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Exterro that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy,” said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. “We applaud Exterro for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification.”

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory, and investigatory outcomes, while saving money and minimizing the impact of data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that leverages data discovery, automation, and workflow optimization, and one of the first to utilize responsible AI to give users insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and data governance. Thousands of corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

Press inquiries:

Hazel Ramirez

570-975-9261

hazel@plat4orm.com