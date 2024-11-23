Fab-Form Industries Ltd Announces Patent for a Method of Installing and Supporting a Fabric Column Form

Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2024) – Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) (“Fab-Form®“) is pleased to announce the filing of a patent application for a new method of installing and supporting its fabric column form, Fast-Tube®. As part of this innovation, the Company has completed prototyping of a key plastic component, called “KLiP“, and has initiated tooling its production mold.

The KLiP ensures the correct alignment of Fast-Tube, eliminating column wrinkling and ensuring consistent concrete coverage around reinforcement. This component will assist the global adoption of Fast-Tube® by improving its ease of use and reliability.

Fab-Form will showcase Fast-Tube® and KLiP at the World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, January 21-23, 2025. As the world’s largest concrete-focused trade event, this offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with end users, dealers, distributors, and manufacturer representatives from around the globe.

“Fast-Tube® / KLiP is a great combo for forming contractors around the world,” said Joey Fearn, CEO. “Our innovative products make their work so much easier.”

PATENT ABSTRACT OF THE DISCLOSURE

There is provided a connector for coupling a fabric form and/or tubular form to a formwork. The connector includes a first elongate member connectable to the form and a second elongate member coupled to the first elongate member. The connector has a first position which is substantially planar so to extend parallel to and pierce the form. The connector may snap-fit couple and/or clamp to the form via the first elongate member. The first elongate member is foldable on itself and/or about an end portion of the form. The connector has a second position which is L-shaped. The second elongate member in the second position cantilevers outwards from the first elongate member so as to operatively connect to a base, temporary support member and/or formwork. The first elongate member pivotally, hingedly and/or foldably couples to the second elongate member and may thereafter lock in place in the second position.

Figure 1 – KLiP Patent Drawings

About Fab-Form Industries Ltd.:

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. is an industry leader in innovative concrete forming solutions, dedicated to improving construction efficiency and sustainability worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements do not guarantee future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

