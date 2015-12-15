GOMBLE Games Wraps Up Launchpool #2 with 2.5M Monthly Active Users

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gomble Games, backed by Binance Labs and Animoca Brands has raised $10 million and is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its Launchpool #2 campaign, an innovative initiative that connected GOMBLE SQUAD, Gomble Games’s social gaming platform, with the popular EggDrop game. The campaign reached impressive milestones, demonstrating GOMBLE Game’s unique ability to merge pure gaming enjoyment with strategic engagement mechanics.

Designed to seamlessly integrate GOMBLE SQUAD (GOMBLE Games’s social portal), with EggDrop, (a hyper-casual game on Telegram), Launchpool #2 proved that connecting a game with a social platform amplifies engagement. Players experienced the thrill of individual gameplay combined with social elements that encouraged teamwork, strategy, and a shared experience. This success has further solidified the Gomble Game’s innovative approach to building dynamic, interconnected gaming ecosystems.

Launchpool #2 achieved record-breaking results, setting new benchmarks for Gomble Games. During the campaign, EggDrop game recorded 630+K Daily Active Users (DAU), attracted 2M+ new users, and reached over 2.8 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Meanwhile, GOMBLE SQUAD had more than 22.5K unique SQUADs created, and Players were able to be more actively engaged in Launchpool #2 as a team.

Throughout the four-week campaign, Gomble Games introduced unique weekly themes that kept players engaged:

Week 1: Invite Friends (Game Referrals) – Players were encouraged to invite friends to join the fun, fostering a sense of community and broadening the player base.

– Players were encouraged to invite friends to join the fun, fostering a sense of community and broadening the player base. Week 2: SQAUD Play (Teamplay Benefits) – Teams could earn bonus rewards by playing together, reinforcing the importance of collaboration through GOMBLE SQUAD.

– Teams could earn bonus rewards by playing together, reinforcing the importance of collaboration through GOMBLE SQUAD. Week 3: Strategic Play (Multiplier Item) – Players could utilize multiplier items to increase their rewards, introducing a layer of strategy to the gameplay.

– Players could utilize multiplier items to increase their rewards, introducing a layer of strategy to the gameplay. Week 4: Luck (Raffle) – The final week featured a raffle, giving players the chance to win based purely on luck, adding excitement to the campaign’s conclusion.

“EggDrop represents Gomble Games’s commitment to fun, engaging gameplay while offering a rewarding experience for players. We understand that players play a crucial role in enabling us to push the boundaries of gaming and community engagement in the Web3 space. We transform the gaming experience into a social and strategic endeavor with GOMBLE SQUAD, making it easy for players to team up and succeed across our game portfolio,” said Chris Chang, CBO at Gomble Games.

GOMBLE SQUAD serves as a social gaming portal where players form and sustain squads, which extend across multiple Gomble Games. The portal enhances the gaming experience by enabling players to strategize, collaborate, and compete in teams across various games. Teams within GOMBLE SQUAD earn higher rewards based on their collective performance, fostering community and camaraderie.

During the Launchpool #2 campaign, Gomble Games demonstrated its value to partners by driving significant traffic through both task exchange and targeted ads. EggDrop has directed more than 2 million users to partner platforms, showcasing Gomble Games’ capability to generate meaningful engagement and build effective partnerships in the Web3 space. This reinforces Gomble Games’ position as a pivotal player in collaborative Web3 gaming, providing substantial value to its network of partners.

About Gomble Games

Gomble Games is the blockchain initiative of 111%, a successful mobile game development studio known for its popular casual games. Building on 111%’s expertise in Web2, Gomble Games brings gaming into the Web3 space by decentralizing player ownership and enabling more meaningful social interactions. Combining the ease of mobile gaming with the advantages of blockchain, Gomble Games gives players control over their in-game data and achievements, while rewarding both individual and collaborative efforts. With a core team of 111% veterans, Gomble Games aims to create a player-driven ecosystem that goes beyond traditional gameplay, fostering vibrant, community-focused experiences.

For more details about this announcement, users can visit gomble.io or contact Hochan Chung at hochan@gomble.io.

