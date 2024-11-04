GTJAI was selected into the first batch of qualified securities companies for the ‘Cross-boundary Wealth Management Pilot Scheme’

HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Guangdong Branch and Shenzhen Branch of the People’s Bank of China, the Guangdong Supervision Bureau and the Shenzhen Supervision Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission jointly announced that Guotai Junan Securities has become the first batch of securities companies to participate in the ” Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect” on a pilot basis. At the same time, the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong also announced the list of the first batch of securities companies for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area “Cross-boundary Wealth Pilot Scheme” (Cross-boundary Wealth Management Pilot Scheme). Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or the “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) was successfully selected into the first batch of “Cross-border Wealth Management Pilot Scheme” and became the first batch to provide cross-border wealth management services to investors in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as an overseas securities company. In the future, Guotai Junan International will work with its parent company Guotai Junan Securities to provide domestic and foreign investors with full-cycle cross-border financial services such as cross-border wealth management account opening, fund transfer, and product investment.

As a bridge between Guotai Junan Securities and high-quality Chinese and global enterprises and capital markets, Guotai Junan International has been based in Hong Kong for nearly 30 years and has been deeply involved in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. It is a pioneer Chinese securities company in wealth management services in Hong Kong. As a leading large-scale comprehensive financial service provider in the industry, Guotai Junan International provides customers with diversified investment products and services, including stock brokerage and consulting, bond and fixed income products, funds and structured products, etc., to meet customers’ global asset allocation needs.

” Cross-boundary Wealth Management Pilot Scheme” is one of the important plans of the capital market interconnection mechanism between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macau. Qualified investors in the Greater Bay Area will receive more abundant and convenient cross-border investment services. In the future, Guotai Junan International will work closely with its parent company Guotai Junan Securities to further leverage its advantages in wealth management and cross-border finance, commit to promoting the interconnection of financial markets in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, seize new opportunities in the historical development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and provide customers with more professional and comprehensive wealth management services.

