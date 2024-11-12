HEALWELL AI to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

HEALWELL AI to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST).

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2024) – HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (“HEALWELL” or the “Company“), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer.

HEALWELL AI Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13843

Toll-Free North America: 1-844-763-8274

International Toll: 1-647-484-8814

When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the “HEALWELL AI Inc. Conference Call.”

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company’s road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

