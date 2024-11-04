HEROWORKS Embarks on Global Expansion with Hotel Revenue Management System

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Nov 4, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – HEROWORKS, a leading Korean hospitality tech company, announced its initiative to expand the global reach of its hotel revenue management systems, ‘DatAmenity’ and ‘REVIE.’

– Launches Review Management Service ‘REVIE’ Following Hotel Revenue Management System ‘DatAmenity’

– Enhances Services through Localization Strategies, Including Multilingual Systems and Development of Local OTA Crawlers

Focusing on the Korean market, HEROWORKS has provided ‘DatAmenity,’ a hotel pricing management service, and ‘REVIE,’ a review management service. Recently, through global data collection, the development of multilingual systems, and the creation of local OTA (Online Travel Agency) crawlers, the company is accelerating the expansion of its solutions, primarily targeting the Asian market.

HEROWORKS has completed the development of English and Vietnamese versions of the DatAmenity service and has finalized the development of the crawler for integration with major Japanese OTA platforms such as IKYU, RAKUTEN, and JALAN. By adding features optimized for each country’s market, HEROWORKS is significantly enhancing its accessibility in the global market.

‘DatAmenity’ is a hotel revenue management solution that collects and analyzes room data from all accommodations listed on OTAs to help set optimal room sale prices. The name combines ‘Data,’ meaning information, and ‘Amenity,’ which hotels provide, signifying HEROWORKS’ provision of data-driven revenue management services to hotels, akin to how hotels offer amenities to their guests.

Critical features of DatAmenity include ‘Managing the Lowest Room Prices for the Hotel,’ ‘Tracking Room Price Fluctuations,’ ‘Comparing and Analyzing Prices with Competitor Hotels,’ and ‘Accessing Weather and Festival/Event Information.’ DatAmenity comprehensively analyzes the lowest room prices, price fluctuations, and comparisons with surrounding hotels listed on OTAs, supporting users in developing optimized room sale strategies. Additionally, by providing information on festivals and events, users can predict tourism season demand and plan package deals linked to events to maximize revenue.

‘REVIE’ is a hotel review management system developed based on positive feedback and additional feature requests for the review management functionality provided by HEROWORKS’ ‘DatAmenity.’

Key features of REVIE include ‘AI-Based Automatic Generation of Review Replies,’ ‘Hotel Review Analysis,’ and ‘Comparison and Market Analysis of Reviews for Selected Hotels.’ The AI-based automatic reply generation supports four languages: Korean, Japanese, English, and Chinese, and can generate replies in two tones: ‘standard’ and ‘friendly.’ Hotel review analysis visualizes frequently mentioned keywords, mention counts, and positivity levels over time in tables or graphs. When a hotel of interest is specified, it allows for comparative analysis with the hotel’s review data.

CEO Lee Chang-ju of HEROWORKS stated, “REVIE was launched in response to requests from field practitioners, and we are proud that it is a service more suitable for hotels’ needs than any other hotel IT solution. Through the REVIE service, we expect to provide qualitative customer feedback and quantitatively analyzed hotel information, which can be utilized in marketing and branding strategies to support effective hotel operations.”

Meanwhile, HEROWORKS is a hospitality tech company that builds automated hotel revenue management systems. By developing and operating phased hotel revenue management solutions, the company aims to enhance the profitability of accommodations and improve customer satisfaction. The company provides solutions that efficiently support necessary tasks across four stages: hotel reservations, lead time, hotel usage, and post-checkout.

Currently, HEROWORKS operates ‘DatAmenity,’ the price management service required in the first stage, and ‘REVIE,’ the review management service needed in the final stage. The company plans to launch AI chatbots and AI marketing services required in the lead time and hotel usage stages, thereby establishing a comprehensive hotel revenue management platform that can enhance hotels’ competitiveness.

