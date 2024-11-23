Hypercharge Supplies Prince Rupert Port Authority with Fleet EV Charging & CFO Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2024) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it has delivered one DC fast charger and three Level 2 charging stations to the Prince Rupert Port Authority (“PRPA“), in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, in support of PRPA’s electrification of fleet vehicles.

PRPA manages the Port of Prince Rupert, Canada’s northernmost trade gateway on the west coast. The Port of Prince Rupert anchors one of the fastest and most reliable supply chains between North America and Asia, providing vital infrastructure to support shippers and industries as they move their goods and resources to market.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority’s initiative to electrify its fleet is representative of an important shift for seaports across North America,” said Rory Gattens, Head of Growth & Partnerships, West, at Hypercharge. “As organizations transition to electric fleets, having reliable charging infrastructure becomes mission-critical to ensure vehicles are always operational and ready to meet demand. We’re proud to support PRPA with our advanced fleet charging stations, aligning with their sustainability goals, and commitment to operational excellence.”

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

The Company also announces that Navraj Dosanjh has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2025. The Company has initiated a search for his successor. Mr. Dosanjh has provided invaluable contributions over the past two years and is committed to ensure a smooth transition as he focuses on supporting key priorities. David Bibby, President and CEO, along with the Board, expresses deep gratitude for Mr. Dosanjh’s dedication and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

