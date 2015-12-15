insightsoftware Launches Logi Symphony on Google Cloud Marketplace, Bringing Embedded BI and Analytics to Broader Audience

Organizations can now streamline digital transformations with Logi Symphony on Google Cloud, utilizing BigQuery, the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models for cutting-edge analytics

RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — insightsoftware , a leader in data & analytics, today announced the availability of Logi Symphony, its flagship embedded business intelligence (BI) solution, on Google Cloud Marketplace . With streamlined access to Logi Symphony embedded analytics, Google Cloud users can drive more informed business decisions and unlock new growth opportunities.

Logi Symphony is a highly adaptable BI platform, integrating diverse data sources and evolving with enterprise needs to unlock powerful analytics capabilities. Logi AI builds on this foundation with an open framework that integrates with any large language model (LLM), including Gemini models via the Vertex AI platform.

Leveraging the advanced tools of the Vertex AI platform, Gemini models, and BigQuery, organizations can harness AI-driven insights and real-time data analysis, all within the trusted Google Cloud ecosystem. This streamlines digital transformations by integrating analytics with Google Cloud-hosted apps, enabling deeper insights, optimized performance, and smarter decisions on a secure, scalable platform.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud underscores our commitment to creating a developer-friendly environment with the leading cloud platform for generative AI (GenAI) applications,” said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware. “Tapping into Google Cloud’s vibrant developer community, businesses from startups to enterprises can deploy data-driven analytics at scale. This alliance sets a new benchmark in AI-driven analytics and business intelligence, enabling organizations of all sizes to more effectively harness the power of data.”

“Bringing Logi Symphony to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the business intelligence solution on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “insightsoftware can continue to securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Logi Symphony empowers product managers, developers, and technical teams to embed advanced analytics directly into their applications, without the constraints of IFRAMEs. This enables organizations to augment their products with real-time actionable intelligence, helping end users make swift, informed decisions. With seamless integration of diverse data sources and technologies, along with advanced capabilities like GenAI, Logi Symphony equips businesses to focus on delivering stickier applications with tangible insights that are focused on outcomes and user engagement.

With Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can easily deploy Logi Symphony with automated setup, leveraging familiar services like Compute Engine and Cloud Storage to optimize their analytics workflows.

Logi Symphony stands as a beacon of trust in the business intelligence landscape, with more than 1,000 enterprises relying on its cutting-edge solutions. Celebrated for its excellence, Logi Symphony was awarded Best Data-Driven SaaS Product by the 2024 SaaS Award Program and recognized for Embedded Business Intelligence in the 2023 Technology Innovation Awards by Dresner Advisory Services. Learn more about Logi Symphony here .

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible data. With solutions across business intelligence, embedded analytics, data integration, and data management, we transform how enterprises operate with data; be that of application, data, IT and product teams, as well as independent software vendors (ISVs) for their customers. We bring data and insights anywhere, with an emphasis on seamless integration, customization, and composability. With data at the heart of everything we do, we enable product teams to drive decision intelligence, improve customer retention and engagement, and monetize data through self-service analytics. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

