Jackpot Buys Out 52 Gaming Royalty

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2024) – Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (FSE: LVH3) (the “Company” or “Jackpot”) announces that pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement entered into between the Company and 52 Gaming Inc. (“52 Gaming”) on February 10, 2021, the parties have entered into an agreement to extinguish all current royalty payments totaling US$375,000, of which US$75,000 has been paid, and all future royalty payments, by issuing 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.14 per share, and 2,000,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at the price of $0.14 per share for a period of five (5) years. The issuance of securities to 52 Gaming represents a full and final settlement of all the Company’s royalty payment obligations to 52 Gaming. All securities that may be issued in connection with the agreement will include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

President & CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian, states, “The strategic acquisition of 52 Gaming almost four years ago has provided intangible benefit and value. Our buy out of the royalty in exchange for securities at double the current share price demonstrates 52 Gaming shareholders’ confidence in Jackpot’s future.”

The foregoing transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a software developer and a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking.” Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “enable”, “feel”, “seek”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “might”, “objective”, “believe”, “expect”, “propose”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “plans” “estimate”, and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228836