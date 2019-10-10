Jackpot Digital Orders 100 Additional Jackpot Blitz(R) Units

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 1, 2024) – Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (FSE: LVH3) (the “Company” or “Jackpot”), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is pleased to announce it has placed an order with its manufacturing partner for 100 additional Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic poker tables (ETGs). Production of the units will begin immediately.

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states “We continue to focus on expanding our land-based casino footprint, and we are experiencing strong demand for Jackpot Blitz®. Ordering 100 additional units positions us to capitalize on the growth we are seeing in our order pipeline. We have license applications currently in progress in several North American jurisdictions. Upon receipt of the licensing approvals, we expect to accelerate deployment of our ETGs, expand our land-based footprint, and strengthen our recurring revenue base.”

Mr. Kalpakian continues, “As we continue to establish our land-based presence with new orders and deployments in North America, we are also experiencing demands in Europe and Asia. We expect to see an increased presence in those markets as we move through 2024 and beyond.”

In addition to Jackpot’s cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the United States and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

