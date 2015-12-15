KARRAT Foundation Introduces Studio Chain: A Dedicated Blockchain for Web3 Gaming and Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The KARRAT Foundation has teased the development of a new chain, Studio Chain.

The KARRAT Foundation has revealed plans to develop Studio Chain, a blockchain aimed at enhancing the capabilities of Web3-native entertainment, particularly in the gaming sector. This strategic move aligns with the growing trend of publisher-specific blockchains designed to provide customized ecosystems for creators and developers.

Publisher chains are reshaping how games and entertainment products reach and engage their audiences. Unlike traditional publishers, chains offer creators and developers a decentralized platform that goes beyond distribution, providing resources, visibility, built-in communities and even development grants.

Chains are effectively creating opportunities for creators to thrive without the traditional overhead and with an existing platform. This model not only drives opportunities, faster innovation, less red-tape whilst aligning with built-in communities, such that chains as publishers could become the backbone of the future entertainment industry, empowering a new generation of creators, developers and users.

The team expects that a native chain for the Karrat Protocol could pave the way for tailored experience for the products that it supports, with customizability and the performance optimizations that general blockchains can’t always provide.

As seen with recent projects like ApeChain, Gunz, XAI and Ronin, building a custom chain allows teams to design ecosystems that cater to their communities, industries or specific needs of products, whether that means enabling faster transactions, introducing specialized governance features, or optimizing for cross-platform interoperability. Whilst some even allow for community participation in the technology and operating of the chain. Offering a truly decentralized network.

As Off The Grid has recently shown even one high-demand application can generate more transactions daily than an entire blockchain network and ecosystem.

https://scan.gunztoken.io/

Karrat’s overarching goal is to accelerate the evolution of gaming and entertainment by offering personalized experiences and supporting transformative innovations, aiming to re-shape the entertainment industry.

Some of the features teased give rise to a transformative chain built for high demand applications.

https://x.com/karratcoin/status/1856434792851730746

The KARRAT protocol is heavily engaged in the entertainment industry with launch partners such as AMGI Studios and My Pet Hooligan who have an astounding partner network including the likes of Nvidia, Epic, Palantir, Delphi, YGG, Bitkraft and Angels such as Tony Robbins.https://x.com/TonyRobbins/status/1791531229004866042

The My Pet Hooligan game is slated for a widespread release in 2025, one of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the Web3 gaming space at the helm of industry veterans. The team expects as a partner title the chain would allow for seamless in-game asset ownership, true player-driven interactive extensions and enhanced interoperability. This integration would ensure secure, scalable transactions and unlock new levels of player engagement.

The Karrat Foundation invites experts from all sectors to join in this ambitious initiative, working alongside the Karrat community to build a transformative blockchain. STUDIO CHAIN is poised to serve as a foundational layer, paving the way for collaborative innovation and dynamic new product applications.

This seems like another important movement for Web3 gaming and entertainment.

About KARRAT FOUNDATION

The KARRAT Protocol is a decentralized gaming infrastructure layer, supported by $KARRAT and empowered by a truly decentralized community with a shared vision embracing gaming, entertainment and AI products catering for the new era.

About AMGI Studios

AMGI Studios is an independent gaming and animation technology company that lives at the intersection of gaming, animated AI technology and storytelling. The studio develops and produces traditional entertainment IP, and gaming properties through the use of its proprietary technology, AI integration and innovations in real-time animation. With a high-caliber creative team composed of artists and creators from studios such as Pixar, Disney and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), AMGI Studios aims to be the bridge between Hollywood and the global gaming community. AMGI’s vision is simple — to empower dreamers and doers to make groundbreaking content by merging artistry and technology.

Contact

President

Wahid Lodin

Loopr Marketing

wahid@loopr.gg