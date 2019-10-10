KD’s senior college counselors attended the National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) three-day conference, which featured live presentations, networking opportunities, college fairs, and visits to surrounding colleges.

Coppell, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – November 1, 2024) – On Sept. 26-28, the college counseling team at KD College Prep (KD) attended the annual NACAC Conference in Los Angeles, gaining valuable insight into the ever-changing college admissions landscape.

KD’s College Counseling Shares Key Takeaways From NACAC Conference 2024

The National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) hosted the three-day event, which featured live presentations, networking opportunities, college fairs, and visits to nearby colleges. KD’s senior college counselors connected with college admissions officers, financial aid experts, high school counselors, and other leaders in the education industry.

“We attended this year’s conference hoping to gain fresh insights into emerging admissions trends, build stronger networks with college representatives, and explore innovative ways to support students,” said Chief of College Counseling Services Ashley McCarrick.

Conference presentations covered various emerging admissions trends. McCarrick said her key takeaways included the impact of artificial intelligence in college admissions, trends related to the number of college-going students that the nation will see in the next 15 years, and how colleges plan to address the changing landscape.

During the trip, the KD team visited 11 colleges located in Southern California: Pepperdine University, Claremont McKenna College, Occidental College, Pomona College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Scripps College, the California Institute of Technology, Pitzer College, the University of Southern California, Harvey Mudd College, and the University of California, Los Angeles. Staff also reached out to former KD students, who now attend some of these colleges, to meet up with them and ask about their college experiences so far.

“These visits provide an opportunity for us to assess how each college’s environment might align with the needs of our current students back home. It is also beneficial to meet with admissions officers and get a deeper understanding of each college’s offerings,” said McCarrick.

KD plans to use information gathered at the conference and on campus visits to train advisors on the new aspects of college admissions and deliver up-to-date messaging to students enrolled in college counseling programs.

All university names and/or marks are owned by their respective institutions. KD College Prep has no affiliation with these institutions and KD College Prep is not approved or endorsed by them.

