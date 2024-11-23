Kudos Announces the 2024 Best Culture Award Winners, Celebrating Excellence in Workplace Culture

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 19, 2024) – Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and corporate culture platform provider, today announced the winners of its 2024 Best Culture Awards. Now in its fourth year, this awards program celebrates organizations that have demonstrated excellence in building and sustaining exceptional workplace cultures.

This year, the awards recognized 32 organizations across various industries, highlighting their commitment to crafting unique cultures that support their people, their customers and their business. The winners were selected for their innovative approach to employee engagement, recognition, and satisfaction, significantly contributing to their outstanding workplace cultures.

The top winners include North American Stainless for Culture of the Year and Rocky Mountain Health Care Services for Healthcare Culture of the Year (a new category this year.) Other winners recognized include Uvalde Memorial Hospital, HUB International, Busy Bees North America, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Antech Diagnostics and many more. See the full list of winners here.

“Our Best Culture Awards aim to highlight the importance of culture, and its pivotal role in organizational success,” said Muni Boga, CEO of Kudos. “This year’s winners set a remarkable standard for others to follow. Each has uniquely contributed to enhancing their workplace culture, demonstrating that employee recognition goes a long way in fostering employee engagement and organizational performance.”

2024 Best Culture Awards Highlights:

A Focus on Employee Recognition: All the winning organizations have robust employee recognition programs, understanding it’s importance in building strong cultures.

All the winning organizations have robust employee recognition programs, understanding it’s importance in building strong cultures. Innovative Culture Initiatives: Winners showcased creative and effective initiatives that engage employees, from wellness programs to flexible work policies.

Winners showcased creative and effective initiatives that engage employees, from wellness programs to flexible work policies. Diverse and Inclusive Environments: A common trait among all winners was their commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring all employees feel valued and respected.

A common trait among all winners was their commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring all employees feel valued and respected. Adaptation and Resilience: Many winners were noted for their agility in adapting to changing work environments, particularly in response to ongoing global challenges.

For more information about the 2024 Best Culture Awards, please visit www.kudos.com/kudos-awards.

Kudos continues to support and celebrate companies that prioritize a healthy workplace culture and recognize its direct impact on organizational success.

Discover how Kudos can transform your organization’s culture at www.kudos.com

About Kudos®

Kudos is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform, that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce.

