Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Laser Systems Transform Nuclear Plant Maintenance or Decontamination

Regular removal of radioactive substances is essential at nuclear power plants to mitigate safety risks for the public and the environment, as well as to extend the lifespan of equipment and facilities. LPC’s CleanTech laser cleaning technology provides a safe and effective solution for nuclear facility maintenance, overcoming the limitations of traditional methods such as sandblasting, water blasting, power tool grinding, and chemical cleaning.

Nuclear industry professionals are increasingly finding benefit from using LPC’s laser cleaning technology to solve maintenance challenges that such traditional processes are unable to meet.

Maintaining a nuclear facility involves regular safety reviews and planning for preventive and corrective measures to ensure systems and components function properly. For operating license renewal, ongoing systematic MRO of essential parts is crucial. CleanTech systems have numerous applications in nuclear facility operations, including cleaning storage tanks, removing radioactive layers, and maintaining nuclear reactor components.

A precise material vaporization process that requires no consumables and is non-contact, CleanTech systems prevent physical damage to the material being cleaned. They generate no secondary waste, and the technology can be automated, enhancing efficiency while reducing the need for manual labor. In addition, laser cleaning technology can be tailored to the unique needs of operators regardless of the industry or application.

LPC’s CleanTech laser cleaning technology optimizes the maintenance of equipment and storage. Whether restoring a site to a safe condition for human health and the environment or decommissioning for permanent shutdown and dismantling, CleanTech offers an efficient way to reduce radiation levels to as low as reasonably achievable (ALARA).

These capabilities make LPC’s CleanTech a perfect fit for nuclear power plant maintenance and decommissioning sectors. Nations across the globe are investing heavily in developing new nuclear power plants as part of their net-zero roadmaps and decreasing their reliance on oil in the face of ongoing geopolitical crises. For LPC, the nuclear industry presents substantial opportunities for robust expansion and favorable prospects.

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

