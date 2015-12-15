MasterClass Launches Series on How Ancient Wisdom Can Be Applied Today in a Modern Context

Working with renowned experts and drawing from different philosophies, author and The Daily Stoic podcaster Ryan Holiday shares ways to make more meaningful conversation, overcome information overload, and build resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, NOV. 12, 2024—MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best, today announced Using Ancient Wisdom to Solve Modern Problems, a four-part Original Series led by The Daily Stoic podcaster and New York Times bestselling author Ryan Holiday. The series is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Ryan Holiday

In this series, Holiday looks at different schools of Greek philosophy—such as Cynicism, Epicureanism and Stoicism—and teaches members how to integrate these schools of thought into four key areas of their lives: Communication, Love and Relationships, Resilience and Personal Growth. With 10 million books sold, he’s the best selling living philosopher and will be joined by experts Dr. Jennifer Baker, a philosophy professor at the College of Charleston; Dr. Alexandra Solomon, clinical psychologist and faculty member at Northwestern University; and filmmaker, speaker and author Remi Adeleke, a former Navy SEAL. Together, they will offer different perspectives, practical takeaways and tools for how members can draw on ancient philosophy to make a difference in their lives today.

Dr. Alexandra Solomon

Remi Adeleke

Dr. Jennifer Baker

Episodes include:

How to Give and Receive Feedback: Holiday and experts will share ancient wisdom for navigating tough conversations, key skills for giving feedback and advice for online communication when dealing with trolls and bullies.

Holiday and experts will share ancient wisdom for navigating tough conversations, key skills for giving feedback and advice for online communication when dealing with trolls and bullies. Be Honest With Yourself and Others: Holiday and experts will discuss what philosophy can teach members about romance, friendships and their relationships with their parents. He will share how the Cynics approached authenticity, and what parenting lessons can be learned from the Stoics.

Holiday and experts will discuss what philosophy can teach members about romance, friendships and their relationships with their parents. He will share how the Cynics approached authenticity, and what parenting lessons can be learned from the Stoics. Respond to Situations With Clarity: In this episode, Holiday and experts will look at personal, professional and existential resilience, how to lean into and respond to obstacles, battle burnout, and become stronger through adversity.

In this episode, Holiday and experts will look at personal, professional and existential resilience, how to lean into and respond to obstacles, battle burnout, and become stronger through adversity. Find Time for Solitude: Holiday and experts will share the power of seeking solitude, being a lifelong learner, and remaining adaptable to achieve true satisfaction.

“No matter the era, we are all only human and dealing with problems that are timeless,” Holiday said. “In this series, I will talk with other experts and share how to navigate pressing issues using ancient wisdom. This series is for everyone—whether young or old. I believe there is something in philosophy for all MasterClass members.”

View the trailer here: https://youtu.be/1yh2Y-bIan0

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world’s best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work, companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world’s best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

Related