Melissa’s Cicero API Powers Civic Engagement with Post-Election Legislative Data

Integration with Melissa Data Quality Suite expedites timely connection to elected officials by constituents, non-profits, and lobbyists

RANCHO SANTA MAGARITA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. general elections, re-elected and newly-elected officials are preparing to take office for the next term. To help identify elected officials, Melissa has announced successful integration of its Cicero API into the Melissa Data Quality Suite. Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management, acquired Cicero earlier this year as a complement to its portfolio that already included a toolset allowing political candidates and organizations to gain insight into and reach potential voters and constituents. This new, more robust offering goes further by enabling the matching of complete street addresses to legislative districts and officials – not only at the congressional level but also at state and local levels.

“With high-stakes elections and shifting district boundaries, it’s essential that our customers have access to the most up-to-date data, not just at the federal level but also for state and local representation,” said Phil Maitino, Chief Technology Officer at Melissa. “From the moment we acquired Cicero, we worked diligently to develop and integrate the Cicero API into our already powerful Data Quality Suite. The result is a solution built to adapt quickly, keeping pace with evolving maps and legislative changes that come with any election.”

For almost 20 years, Cicero has tracked elected official contact information and legislative district data at the national, state, and local levels. Melissa’s new Cicero API provides users with rooftop-level precision in identifying legislative districts, improving upon the traditional ZIP+4 method. This enhancement offers a 3% improvement in accuracy across 150 million deliverable addresses nationwide, equating to 4.5 million more precise records. The API delivers valuable insights, pinpointing district boundaries at the address level and ensuring constituents and advocacy groups can easily identify their representatives and engage efficiently.

The Cicero API and data services are accessible via Melissa’s web services, cloud-based API, and on-premise solutions, ensuring flexibility for customers ranging from national advocacy and public affairs organizations to small nonprofits. Users can leverage the API for batch projects or integrate it into ongoing data workflows.

“We are witnessing an evolution in how civic and political data is consumed,” said Stephanie Thome, a 10-year Cicero veteran who joined Melissa following the acquisition. “This integration is part of Melissa’s ongoing commitment to providing timely, accurate address data that allows organizations and individuals to connect effectively with their elected officials.”

This new functionality arrives just in time to support ongoing advocacy efforts after the elections. Melissa’s team remains dedicated to ensuring organizations are equipped to navigate post-election transitions and engage officials in step with key policy decisions. As legal challenges to electoral maps continue, Cicero’s timely updates provide a reliable resource to stay abreast of these changes.

Click here to learn more about the Cicero API and Melissa’s Data Quality Suite, or contact us at 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130