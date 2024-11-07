Military Metals Announces Appointment of Mark Saxon to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – November 7, 2024) – Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the “Company” or “Military”) is pleased to announce that Mark Saxon has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director. Mr. Saxon’s appointment increases the Board to a total of five seats.

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “On behalf of the board and our shareholders I am excited to welcome Mark Saxon to our board of directors. Mark has an extensive technical background in critical metals in combination with decades of capital markets experience in both Canada and Australia. He is a welcome addition to our team and will help deliver on our strategy of contributing to global antimony markets through the exploration and development of brownfields projects in multiple countries. He was the QP for the recent NI 43-101 report on the exciting Sunday Creek antimony-gold discovery of Southern Cross Gold (ASX: SXG) and Mawson Gold (TSXV: MAW).”

Mr. Saxon has 30 years of experience in exploration and resource geology, with the past decade in CEO and leadership roles in Canadian and Australian public companies. After graduating from the University of Melbourne in 1991 with a First Class Bachelor of Science (Honours) in geology, he has worked globally with a particular focus on critical raw materials and their supply chains. He brings a very strong track record of discovery with T2 Metals Corp, Mawson Gold Ltd, Tasman Metals Ltd, and Tinka Resources Ltd across rare earth elements, lithium, base metals and gold.

Military has granted Mark Saxon 200,000 common share stock options at $0.95 per share. The stock options, which vest immediately, are for a period of 5 years and are subject to a 4 month hold period pursuant to the rules of the CSE.

Further Updates

The Company also reports that the bore hole EM geophysical survey on historical collars has been completed on its Manson Bay Project, interpretation of the results are underway and will be released at a later date.

To help honour the immeasurable sacrifices our Veterans and their families made during times of need, the Company has made a corporate donation to the Digital Poppy Campaign managed by The Legion National Foundation. The Company encourages its followers to do the same in honour of our Veterans, more information is available by email at info@LNFCanada.ca or toll free at 1 (888) 596 – 0217.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on critical minerals such as copper and antimony, as well as gold.

This news release contains “forward-looking information”. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229155

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com