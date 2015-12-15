Nomad Internet Announces Black Friday Deals of Up to 50% Off on Select High-Speed Internet Plans

The black Friday deal is already underway, where customers can make the most of their holiday budgets with the biggest black Friday sale ever by Nomad Internet.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nomad Internet, one of America’s largest wireless internet providers, has announced its biggest Black Friday sale ever, offering up to 50% off on high-speed internet plans . Discounts are available for both existing and new customers of Nomad Internet. Customers can avail of discounted rates by getting 1-year or 6-month plans and enjoy Nomad Internet’s reliable, fast, and flexible internet plans.

Key Features of Nomad Internet’s 2024 Black Friday Sale:

Up to 50% Off Internet Plans: Nomad is slashing prices like never before. Save up to half on all internet plans and experience the power of blazing-fast, unrestricted internet at an incredible value. This sale brings Nomad’s high-performance internet within reach for everyone—whether streaming, gaming, working remotely, or connecting with loved ones.

Nomad is slashing prices like never before. Save up to half on all internet plans and experience the power of blazing-fast, unrestricted internet at an incredible value. This sale brings Nomad’s high-performance internet within reach for everyone—whether streaming, gaming, working remotely, or connecting with loved ones. Unlimited Data, Zero Throttling: Nomad’s service means unlimited data with no caps, no throttling, or hidden restrictions. It’s pure, uninterrupted internet—providing the freedom to browse, download, and stream as much as needed.

Nomad’s service means unlimited data with no caps, no throttling, or hidden restrictions. It’s pure, uninterrupted internet—providing the freedom to browse, download, and stream as much as needed. Perfect for Rural & Remote Areas: Nomad’s proprietary technology provides coverage where others can’t, delivering high-speed internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas, whether in a remote cabin, rural home, or on the road.

Nomad’s proprietary technology provides coverage where others can’t, delivering high-speed internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas, whether in a remote cabin, rural home, or on the road. Flexible Plans to Fit Any Lifestyle: Nomad recognizes the significance of adaptability in the current high-speed world. That’s why its plans are free of long-term contracts and concealed charges. Customers can choose a plan that meets their individual needs, which is ideal for those looking to avoid the restrictions and responsibilities enforced by traditional providers.

Offers for Existing Customers of Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet provides special discounts for their existing customers on Black Friday, featuring exclusive offers on their plans.

Annual Unlimited Plan: Save $720. Get up to 100 Mbps speeds, 1080p HD streaming, and unlimited, unthrottled data—all for just $720 instead of $1440.

Save $720. Get up to 100 Mbps speeds, 1080p HD streaming, and unlimited, unthrottled data—all for just $720 instead of $1440. Six-Month Unlimited Plan: Save $288. Enjoy the same great benefits for only $432 instead of $432, perfect for shorter commitments.

Save $288. Enjoy the same great benefits for only $432 instead of $432, perfect for shorter commitments. Annual Unlimited Ultra Plan: Save $816. Unlock blazing-fast 200 Mbps speeds, ultra HD 4K streaming, and premium gaming latency for $1,224 rather than $2040.

Save $816. Unlock blazing-fast 200 Mbps speeds, ultra HD 4K streaming, and premium gaming latency for $1,224 rather than $2040. Six-Month Unlimited Ultra Plan: Save $357. Experience Nomad Internet’s high-performance Ultra Plan for just $663 instead of $1020.

Offers for New Customers of Nomad Internet

Nomad Raptor + Annual Unlimited Plan: Save $720. Enjoy up to 100 Mbps speeds and unlimited data for just $820 instead of $1540.

Save $720. Enjoy up to 100 Mbps speeds and unlimited data for just $820 instead of $1540. Nomad Raptor + Six-Month Unlimited Plan: Save $288. Get the same features for $532 instead of $820.

Save $288. Get the same features for $532 instead of $820. Nomad Raptor + Annual Unlimited Ultra Plan: Save $816. Upgrade to 200 Mbps speeds and 4K streaming for $1,324 instead of $2140.

Save $816. Upgrade to 200 Mbps speeds and 4K streaming for $1,324 instead of $2140. Nomad Raptor + Six-Month Unlimited Ultra Plan: Save $308. Ultra-fast internet is now available for $712 instead of $1020.

Save $308. Ultra-fast internet is now available for $712 instead of $1020. For customers who prefer a sleek, portable device, Nomad Air Plans offer the same great pricing and savings as the Raptor bundles. Both devices are designed to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity, whether at home or on the go.

These plans and bundles ensure an unmatched connectivity experience, offering premium devices and unlimited high-speed internet at unbeatable Black Friday prices. To take advantage of the Black Friday deal, customers can visit NomadInternet.com , explore the available plans, and get the discounted offer on Black Friday weekend.

For any questions, email support@nomadinternet.com or call +1 281 800 1000.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is a leading provider of wireless internet services in America. Launched in 2017 with the mission to serve the underserved, Nomad Internet specializes in offering high-speed and reliable Internet services, serving people in rural communities, RV parks, and on-the-road travelers, among others. The company prioritizes innovation and strategic partnerships to help bridge the digital divide in America.

Media Contact

Company Name: Nomad Internet

Contact Person: Manish Roshan

Email: manish@nomadinternet.com

Website: https://nomadinternet.com

Phone: +1 281 800 1000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c295b289-9dbc-4591-910a-b38fc6fd8e3c