Nugentis Unveils EnerCyclX: Pioneering Energy Storage Solutions in Latin America

New Venture Set to Transform Energy Accessibility in Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2024) – Nugentis, a leader in innovative energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest venture, EnerCyclX, in Latin America. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver advanced energy storage solutions (ESS) that are both accessible and affordable. The initial rollout will take place in Ecuador, a country poised to benefit from cutting-edge energy technologies.

EnerCyclX aims to revolutionize the energy landscape in Ecuador by providing state-of-the-art energy storage systems designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and reliable power sources. These solutions are tailored to support the country’s transition towards a more sustainable economy, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon footprints.

The introduction of EnerCyclX in Ecuador is a testament to Nugentis’s commitment to fostering sustainable development across Latin America. By leveraging its expertise in renewable energy generation, energy storage, and waste-to-energy technologies, Nugentis is set to empower communities and industries with the tools needed to achieve energy independence and resilience.

“EnerCyclX represents a bold step forward in our journey to make sustainable energy solutions available to all. By launching in Ecuador, we are not only expanding our footprint in Latin America but also contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the region,” said Hagai Gat, CEO of Nugentis.

With EnerCyclX, Nugentis is poised to address the critical challenges faced by Ecuador’s energy sector, including energy access, reliability, and affordability. The venture will introduce innovative storage technologies that enhance the efficiency and stability of the power grid, ensuring that clean energy is available when and where it is needed most.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Nugentis will also focus on community engagement and education, working closely with local stakeholders to promote the adoption of renewable energy solutions. This collaborative approach is designed to foster a culture of sustainability and innovation, paving the way for a brighter energy future in Ecuador and beyond.

About Nugentis

We supply solutions for the new energy world: electric vehicles, renewable energy generation, energy storage, waste-to-energy, battery renovation and much more to create a more sustainable economy with a sustainable lifestyle.

