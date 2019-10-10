Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Launches Ft. Worth Stockyards App in Partnership with Stockyards Heritage Development Co., Marking its First Venture into the Retail Market

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in data-driven intelligence platforms, is excited to announce the successful launch of the Ft. Worth Stockyards App, developed in collaboration with Stockyards Heritage Development Co. This new mobile application represents QCI’s first step into the retail sector, offering innovative solutions designed to enhance visitor engagement and operational efficiency in one of Texas’ most historic and vibrant retail districts.

The Ft. Worth Stockyards App is designed to enhance the visitor experience by providing easy access to event schedules, interactive maps, exclusive offers, and other unique features. By seamlessly integrating a range of services and providing real-time updates, the app empowers visitors to navigate the Stockyards with ease, deepening their connection to this immensely popular destination.

Ethan Cartwright, Vice President of Marketing for Stockyards Heritage Development Co., shared his enthusiasm for the app’s launch: “We’re thrilled to partner with QCI on the Ft. Worth Stockyards App, which provides our visitors with unparalleled access to all that the Stockyards has to offer. This app is a game changing amenity for us, with over 9 million visitors a year, we can now better engage our guests and create a more immersive experience that propels our business forward.”

With plans to broaden its presence across the retail and hospitality sectors, QCI sees this launch as a pivotal point in its expansion beyond gaming and hospitality.

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, expressed his excitement about the partnership and the company’s new direction: “Collaborating with Stockyards Heritage Development Co. has been a rewarding experience for QCI. Together, we’ve created a tool that not only enhances the Stockyards experience but also signals QCI’s commitment to expanding our business model into the retail market. We look forward to bringing our expertise to this dynamic sector and building upon this foundation in the future.”

The launch of the Ft. Worth Stockyards App is a testament to QCI’s adaptability and commitment to innovation. As QCI continues to develop its platform and services, future ventures into retail and hospitality markets promise even greater advancements in customer engagement and business intelligence.

ABOUT Stockyards Heritage Development Co.

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. is a partnership between nationally recognized developer Majestic Realty Co. and Fort Worth’s Hickman Investments. Created with the intention of thoughtfully reimagining the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the company is dedicated to preserving the National Historic District legacy while elevating it with experiences for locals and visitors from afar. Accomplished through a public/private partnership with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, the project’s first phase, Mule Alley, broke ground in the fall of 2018 to include the renovation of the destination’s historic, 108-year-old horse and mule barns into a street of curated shops, restaurants, retail, office spaces, and Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel, which since opening in March 2021, has been consistently rated one of Texas’ top hotels by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and U.S. News & World Report, among others. Phase II, which was unanimously approved by the City of Fort Worth in June 2024, will encompass an additional $630 Million investment to the district and will include 300,000 square feet of new commercial space, new full-service hotels with 500 rooms, a 295-unit multi-family property, and two or more below-ground parking garages to support Cowtown Coliseum, the Fort Worth Herd, and other area improvements. www.fortworthstockyards.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

