Quranium Node Pre-sale Unveiled: Be Part of the Quantum-Uncrackable Revolution

DUBAI, Nov 16, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Quranium, the Layer 1 DLT and DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol) setting a new standard for secure, scalable, and accessible blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce the presale for its groundbreaking Node Sale (visit: http://node.quranium.org/).

This exclusive opportunity allows early adopters and blockchain enthusiasts to secure their stake in Quranium’s advanced, quantum-uncrackable infrastructure, positioning themselves at the forefront of next-generation digital security.

The Node Pre-sale offers early adopters exclusive access to a future-proof ecosystem that addresses the limitations of traditional blockchain technology. Quranium’s unique decentralized ledger technology (DLT) has been designed from the ground up to counter emerging threats, including quantum computing, with a flexible, multi-tiered entry system, making cutting-edge security accessible to a diverse range of participants.

“Quranium’s Node Pre-sale isn’t just about joining a blockchain network; it’s an opportunity to be part of the foundation that will redefine what secure, scalable, and accessible decentralized technology looks like,” said Kapil Dhiman, CEO of Quranium. “As quantum capabilities emerge, Quranium is ready, providing participants with a rare chance to secure their place in an ecosystem that’s designed to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

Presale Highlights and Participant Benefits:

Tiered Node Access: Quranium’s Node Sale offers a multi-tiered entry system with flexible access levels, ensuring participants can tailor their engagement to fit their interests and gain corresponding rewards.

Priority Whitelisting: Early adopters and active community members enjoy priority access to each tier, allowing them a competitive edge in the pre-sale and the opportunity to establish themselves as early contributors.

Exclusive Ecosystem Rewards: Node holders will receive ecosystem-based airdrops, staking rewards, and access to exclusive incentives, fostering a community that actively benefits from Quranium’s expanding ecosystem.

Node Ownership: A Dual-Opportunity Investment in the Future

By acquiring a Quranium node, participants not only gain tokens but also the privilege of transaction validation within a secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain, enhancing their role as essential validators within the ecosystem. This dual investment offers both immediate token rewards and a strategic, long-term stake in the foundation of the Quranium network, aligning financial incentives with the health and stability of the network.

Upcoming Timeline and Strategic Milestones

Testnet Launch and prelaunch of QSafe Wallet: November 15th

Node Pre-sale Launch: November 15th

Node Sale Public Launch: Imminently following the Presale launch

Presale Open: Act early to secure priority access with exclusive presale benefits.

Quranium: Building an Uncrackable Blockchain Foundation

With a team of over 100 specialists from industry giants like Uber, Meta, Amazon, and Ethereum, Quranium is backed by strategic partnerships, including PwC, and has established operational hubs in Singapore, the UAE, and Switzerland. Quranium has raised $2.3 million to date, marking significant progress toward its mission of advancing digital security through blockchain.

About Quranium

Quranium is the Quantum-uncrackable Layer 1 blockchain foundation for the future. Our decentralized ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure acts as a seamless, scalable bridge between Web2 and Web3, enabling digital adoption without compromising security. At the forefront of the groundbreaking new market sector known as DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol), Quranium is setting the benchmark for progress, redefining security in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We safeguard today’s data while fortifying against the threats of tomorrow.

Join us in the movement to build an uncrackable digital world, visit https://quranium.org/.

